Drake fans are still patiently awaiting the release of his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. Fortunately, it looks like the project might be worth the wait. Hits Daily Double even recently predicted that it could be the biggest album of the entire year.

"2026’s biggest album may come from his bête noire, Drake (OVO/Republic), who’s been teasing the release of ICEMAN for months," the outlet declared. "When will ICEMAN cometh? Stay tuned."

Of course, social media users have a lot to say about this take, and they're sounding off on Twitter/X. "ICEMAN bout to freeze the charts again, 2026 already looking like Drake's year fr," one writes. "That’s what they say abt every Drake album, and it never fails to disappoint," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Drake you need to drop this album please."

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, an official release date for ICEMAN has not been revealed.

Drake has been teasing the upcoming LP for over a year. Earlier this week, he shared a couple of cryptic hints at what's to come on his Instagram Story. In doing so, he confirmed one crucial detail about ICEMAN: it will drop in 2026. He also sent a cryptic message to his enemies, indicating that he's not messing around. "MAKE THEM CRY," it read.