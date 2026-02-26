“Hits Daily Double” Predicts Drake’s “ICEMAN” Could Be The Biggest Album Of 2026

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hits Daily Double Drake "ICEMAN"
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake is currently gearing up to release his long-awaited ninth studio album, "ICEMAN," which he's been teasing for months.

Drake fans are still patiently awaiting the release of his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. Fortunately, it looks like the project might be worth the wait. Hits Daily Double even recently predicted that it could be the biggest album of the entire year.

"2026’s biggest album may come from his bête noire, Drake (OVO/Republic), who’s been teasing the release of ICEMAN for months," the outlet declared. "When will ICEMAN cometh? Stay tuned."

Of course, social media users have a lot to say about this take, and they're sounding off on Twitter/X. "ICEMAN bout to freeze the charts again, 2026 already looking like Drake's year fr," one writes. "That’s what they say abt every Drake album, and it never fails to disappoint," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Drake you need to drop this album please."

Read More: Drake Shares Picture Of Adonis Rocking An OTF Chain From Lil Durk

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?
Drake
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, an official release date for ICEMAN has not been revealed.

Drake has been teasing the upcoming LP for over a year. Earlier this week, he shared a couple of cryptic hints at what's to come on his Instagram Story. In doing so, he confirmed one crucial detail about ICEMAN: it will drop in 2026. He also sent a cryptic message to his enemies, indicating that he's not messing around. "MAKE THEM CRY," it read.

The Toronto rapper hasn't been the only one teasing the album, either. Some of his peers have also teased the highly anticipated project, including Mal of the New Rory & Mal podcast, DJ Akademiks, and more. During an event this month, his collaborator Conductor Williams even spoke on the project, claiming that fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to hear it. "Ayo, however y'all feel about The Boy, ICEMAN is soon," he stated. "Real soon."

Read More: J. Cole Didn't Sound Amused When Asked About Drake's "ICEMAN"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake Warning Enemies Music Drake Sends Cryptic Warning To His Enemies Ahead Of “ICEMAN”
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Music J. Cole Didn't Sound Amused When Asked About Drake's "ICEMAN"
Mal Drake "ICEMAN" Update Music Mal Says Recent Drake Snippets Aren't on “ICEMAN,” Provides Release Date Update
Conductor Williams Drake ICEMAN Album Coming Real Soon Music Conductor Williams Says Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Is Coming "Real Soon"
Comments 0