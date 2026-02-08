Conductor Williams Says Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Is Coming "Real Soon"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Conductor Williams Drake ICEMAN Album Coming Real Soon
Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Drake watches the Houston Rockets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Conductor Williams has produced various tracks for Drake in recent years, including "8AM In Charlotte" and "Stories About My Brother."

Drake has been working on his new album ICEMAN for a long time now, as it's been almost a full year since he dropped his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. We're still waiting for his solo studio album comeback, as his last venture alone was 2023's For All The Dogs. But one of the producers on that album, Conductor Williams, recently teased to fans that the new LP will land very soon.

Of course, we've heard this story before, whether from Conductor Williams himself, from the 6ix God, or from other folks in the latter's corner like DJ Akademiks. At the end of the day, no amount of new teases or promises will fully satisfy anyone until we get a release date or the whole project in our hands.

As for the beatmaker's tease, ALMIGHTEE. on Twitter caught his remarks at an unspecified event where he was playing "8AM In Charlotte," the FATD track he produced. "Ayo, however y'all feel about The Boy, ICEMAN is soon. Real soon," he expressed. We will see if this actually pans out...

Drake ICEMAN Snippets

However, one recent development did give fans much more hope for the record's soon-to-come release in comparison to more teases and promises. Multiple Drake ICEMAN snippets recently surfaced, even if he was reportedly mad at DJ Akademiks for sharing some of them on his stream. Some of them already disappeared from the Internet for the most part, but fans still generated a lot of hype for them. That's because of the venomous lyrics within, which should come as no surprise given Drizzy's past few years.

Back to this specific tease, though, Conductor Williams' other work with Drake includes the "Stories About My Brother" track (coproduced with Jimmy Q) on 2023's FATD's Scary Hours 3 edition. Also, Conductor presumably produced and shared an early 2025 freestyle from the Toronto superstar which the media dubbed the "Fighting Irish Freestyle" due to its purported LeBron James allusions.

This was one of his first tracks after the Kendrick Lamar battle that really addressed it. Maybe Williams will produce an ICEMAN cut that dives into similar subject matter.

