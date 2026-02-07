Drake Has More Bars For His Haters On Yet Another New "ICEMAN" Snippet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake More Bars For Haters New ICEMAN Snippet
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks already apologized to Drake for sharing another "ICEMAN" snippet this week, specifically on J. Cole's release night.

Now that J. Cole has finally dropped his new album The Fall-Off, it seems like the upcoming Drake LP ICEMAN is the next blockbuster release on the horizon. However, on Cole's big night, we did get some teases for this new Drizzy project. While he reportedly wasn't happy with DJ Akademiks and others for sharing these teases last night (Friday, February 6), OVO fans were certainly very happy to get these sneak peeks.

Kurrco caught another one on Instagram, which might connect to one of the small snippets that Ak played. This specific clip catches a speed-up and shift moment in the pace, flow, tempo, and beat of the song. That, plus the audio quality, is what makes it more difficult to connect to other snippets.

Regardless, the new track has a Playboi Carti-esque flow complete with a possible Whole Lotta Red reference, and the 6ix God raps about not liking comparisons to him. "I don't look nothing like y'all, you right about that, it's just like you said / That s**t a compliment, boy, you acting like we want to be you instead / That's when I'd rather be dead / Don't make me get up in here." The beat has an entrancing piano loop, a sharp snare, and some rage-like atmosphere to it.

Read More: The Fractured History Of Drake & Rihanna

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

For those unaware, we still don't have a release date for Drake's new album ICEMAN, but fans hope it will come out soon. After all, a lot of big hip-hop albums that fans expressed hype for this year already came out. Beyond Kanye West's BULLY, there's a clean slate that The Boy could take advantage of. But we shall see how he chooses to navigate this.

These recent ICEMAN snippets have fans looking at J. Cole and Drake's dynamic, as some fans accused the latter of trying to step on the former's The Fall-Off release day. Per Akademiks, though, this isn't the case.

The Dreamville artist actually spoke about hip-hop choosing the Toronto superstar and his rival Kendrick Lamar over him on his new song "I Love Her Again." We'll see if ICEMAN contains a reference in return...

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
drake Music Drake Has Fans Calling Him Petty After Trying To Stomp On J. Cole's Release
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Cryptic Message On Instagram Suggests "ICEMAN" Is Imminent
Drake Recording Studio ICEMAN Houston Strip Club Hip Hop News Music Drake Sets Up Recording Studio For "ICEMAN" In Houston Strip Club
Comments 0