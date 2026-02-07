Drake Has More Bars For His Haters On Yet Another New "ICEMAN" Snippet

Now that J. Cole has finally dropped his new album The Fall-Off, it seems like the upcoming Drake LP ICEMAN is the next blockbuster release on the horizon. However, on Cole's big night, we did get some teases for this new Drizzy project. While he reportedly wasn't happy with DJ Akademiks and others for sharing these teases last night (Friday, February 6), OVO fans were certainly very happy to get these sneak peeks.

Kurrco caught another one on Instagram, which might connect to one of the small snippets that Ak played. This specific clip catches a speed-up and shift moment in the pace, flow, tempo, and beat of the song. That, plus the audio quality, is what makes it more difficult to connect to other snippets.

Regardless, the new track has a Playboi Carti-esque flow complete with a possible Whole Lotta Red reference, and the 6ix God raps about not liking comparisons to him. "I don't look nothing like y'all, you right about that, it's just like you said / That s**t a compliment, boy, you acting like we want to be you instead / That's when I'd rather be dead / Don't make me get up in here." The beat has an entrancing piano loop, a sharp snare, and some rage-like atmosphere to it.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

For those unaware, we still don't have a release date for Drake's new album ICEMAN, but fans hope it will come out soon. After all, a lot of big hip-hop albums that fans expressed hype for this year already came out. Beyond Kanye West's BULLY, there's a clean slate that The Boy could take advantage of. But we shall see how he chooses to navigate this.

These recent ICEMAN snippets have fans looking at J. Cole and Drake's dynamic, as some fans accused the latter of trying to step on the former's The Fall-Off release day. Per Akademiks, though, this isn't the case.