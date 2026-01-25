DJ Akademiks Claims He Has The Release Date For Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
DJ Akademiks Claims Release Date Drake ICEMAN
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake has been teasing "ICEMAN" for months and months now, and the hype from DJ Akademiks and the wider OVO fanbase is reaching peak levels.

DJ Akademiks has been in Drake's corner for a long time, even if fans are often skeptical when it comes to his insider industry insights. Still, that hasn't stopped him from hyping up Drizzy's next album ICEMAN, which is right around the corner. In fact, it might be coming out very soon.

As caught by $$$ky on Twitter, the streamer and journalist claimed during a recent livestream session that he knows the project's release date. He made these remarks while looking at the odds for the drop date on the Kalshi prediction market.

"When will ICEMAN be released? I got the ICEMAN release date," Ak claimed. "I got it. Sorry to tell y'all." However, he didn't specify exactly where this information came from, whether it's from the 6ix God himself, members of his team, or some other insider close to the situation.

Nevertheless, Drake seems more than ready to drop soon. He continues to boast massive streaming numbers coming into 2026, so the demand is clearly there. The only question is whether or not we will get a full-on surprise drop or if we still have a rollout phase to go through. After all, there's at least one more ICEMAN stream in the vault before it comes out, unless they're scrapping that idea.

Read More: Is Kai Cenat’s Vivet Pivot Performative?

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

For those unaware, Drake never gave an official ICEMAN release date, so fans are still waiting on what's to come. Maybe DJ Akademiks got the official drop date and is prepping for the big event, but we won't likely hear it before it actually comes around. Unless, of course, the OVO mogul decides to do so.

With this in mind, many fans' best guess is that ICEMAN will come out before winter ends. We already got that new A$AP Rocky album, and after J. Cole's The Fall-Off, it's looking pretty wide open for new hip-hop releases.

Speaking of the Harlem creative, DJ Akademiks asked A$AP Rocky about the Drake beef during their recent interview together. While it didn't reveal much that fans already didn't assume, it was nonetheless enlightening to hear. We'll see if Drizzy has anything to say about that on ICEMAN...

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Review

