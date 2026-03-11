Kylie Jenner is the star of Vanity Fair's spring issue, and her spread is turning heads. In one photo, the makeup mogul is seen posing in nothing but an oversized Chanel bow as she struts down a long hallway. In another, she sits on the edge of a bed in a pair of equestrian pants and a satin bra, lighting up a cigarette. Needless to say, social media users have plenty to say about the steamy shoot, and are sounding off on Twitter/X.

"She makes every photoshoot look effortless," one fan writes. "Need a moment to recover from these pics," another jokes. Someone else says, "She broke the internet once again."

During her interview, the 28-year-old opened up about everything from her relationship with Timothée Chalamet to her budding acting career. She even got candid about the 2015 launch of her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

When Did Kylie Jenner Launch Kylie Cosmetics?

“It was probably, like, half the money I had in my bank account. I just went for it,” she said of the launch. “My mom was like, ‘You are going to be left with lots of lip kits in your garage if this doesn’t work out.’ And it wasn’t even a thought that it wasn’t going to work out.”

Fortunately, the launch ended up being a major success. She's now worth a whopping $670 million. “I remember watching how many people were waiting online for the launch. It was unbelievable,” her mother, Kris, recalled. “It was hundreds of thousands of people. You could see it in real time on our analytics system.”

Kylie admitted that while she had no problem moving lip kits, she did struggle to keep up with the demand.