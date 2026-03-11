Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But A Chanel Bow For New “Vanity Fair” Shoot

BY Caroline Fisher
Kylie Jenner Bow "Vanity Fair"
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American socialites Kylie Jenner, right, sits court side with actor Timothee Chalamet while seated court side in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kylie Jenner graces the cover of the "Vanity Fair" spring issue, and the 28-year-old's spread is turning heads.

Kylie Jenner is the star of Vanity Fair's spring issue, and her spread is turning heads. In one photo, the makeup mogul is seen posing in nothing but an oversized Chanel bow as she struts down a long hallway. In another, she sits on the edge of a bed in a pair of equestrian pants and a satin bra, lighting up a cigarette. Needless to say, social media users have plenty to say about the steamy shoot, and are sounding off on Twitter/X.

"She makes every photoshoot look effortless," one fan writes. "Need a moment to recover from these pics," another jokes. Someone else says, "She broke the internet once again."

During her interview, the 28-year-old opened up about everything from her relationship with Timothée Chalamet to her budding acting career. She even got candid about the 2015 launch of her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

When Did Kylie Jenner Launch Kylie Cosmetics?

“It was probably, like, half the money I had in my bank account. I just went for it,” she said of the launch. “My mom was like, ‘You are going to be left with lots of lip kits in your garage if this doesn’t work out.’ And it wasn’t even a thought that it wasn’t going to work out.”

Fortunately, the launch ended up being a major success. She's now worth a whopping $670 million. “I remember watching how many people were waiting online for the launch. It was unbelievable,” her mother, Kris, recalled. “It was hundreds of thousands of people. You could see it in real time on our analytics system.”

Kylie admitted that while she had no problem moving lip kits, she did struggle to keep up with the demand.

“It wasn’t very exciting for me for the first year because I was so stressed out that everyone would harass me on Twitter at the time because they couldn’t get a lip kit,” she explained. “I couldn’t handle it because I really wanted to just make everyone happy.”

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
