Papoose Completely Unleashes On 50 Cent With Surprise Diss Track "Agent Provocateur"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Papoose remains one of the fiercest MCs out there, and with 50 Cent on a war path, it appears as though diss tracks are flying.

Papoose is an artist who does not back down from a fight. Overall, he is someone who has always stood his ground and has never allowed himself get bullied by another artist. That is certainly true when it comes to 50 Cent, who can be the ultimate bully.

Fif has been on a reign of terror as of late. His feud with T.I. certainly made waves for a few weeks. Furthermore, the rapper began beefing with Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones, and a plethora of other New York artists. This was rubbing people the wrong way, and it even led to a diss track from Maino today.

Despite all of this, 50 refuses to engage. He doesn't drop diss tracks. Instead, he sticks to himself and just takes jabs on social media. Papoose does not stand for this, and moments ago, he dropped off his new diss track, "Agent Provocateur."

Read More: 50 Cent Hits Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East In New A.I. Video And Fans Are Divided

Papoose Disses 50 Cent

This is an incredibly scathing diss track, and one that a lot of fans are going to be taken aback by. Even the way in which Papoose starts the track is hard. He begins with bars about how 50 Cent allegedly lied about how many times he was shot. He even accuses him of trying to be too much like 2Pac.

Throughout the five-minute diss track, we get some bars that are certainly going to cut deep. This is the kind of diss track that is hard to ignore. While we're sure 50 Cent will try his best to ignore these bars, there are going to be fans who are expecting him to do something drastic.

This is one of those times where a response is certainly warranted. Papoose is an MC's MC and has a ton of respect from New York artists. If 50 Cent tries to play him off as a chump, it is not going to work out in his favor.

Read More: Maino Takes Aim At 50 Cent On Fiery Diss Track “Bleed Like Us”

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Maino 50 Cent Diss Track Music Maino Takes Aim At 50 Cent On Fiery Diss Track “Bleed Like Us”
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Hits Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East In New A.I. Video And Fans Are Divided
Maino Explains DJ Akademiks Beef Isnt As Deep Hip Hop News Music Maino Explains Why DJ Akademiks Beef Isn't As Deep As People Think
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend Music Wack 100 Wants 50 Cent To Unite G-Unit Against Fabolous
Comments 0