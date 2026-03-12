Papoose Completely Unleashes On 50 Cent With Surprise Diss Track "Agent Provocateur"

Papoose is an artist who does not back down from a fight. Overall, he is someone who has always stood his ground and has never allowed himself get bullied by another artist. That is certainly true when it comes to 50 Cent, who can be the ultimate bully.

Fif has been on a reign of terror as of late. His feud with T.I. certainly made waves for a few weeks. Furthermore, the rapper began beefing with Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones, and a plethora of other New York artists. This was rubbing people the wrong way, and it even led to a diss track from Maino today.

Despite all of this, 50 refuses to engage. He doesn't drop diss tracks. Instead, he sticks to himself and just takes jabs on social media. Papoose does not stand for this, and moments ago, he dropped off his new diss track, "Agent Provocateur."

Papoose Disses 50 Cent

This is an incredibly scathing diss track, and one that a lot of fans are going to be taken aback by. Even the way in which Papoose starts the track is hard. He begins with bars about how 50 Cent allegedly lied about how many times he was shot. He even accuses him of trying to be too much like 2Pac.

Throughout the five-minute diss track, we get some bars that are certainly going to cut deep. This is the kind of diss track that is hard to ignore. While we're sure 50 Cent will try his best to ignore these bars, there are going to be fans who are expecting him to do something drastic.