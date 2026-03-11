50 Cent Hits Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East In New A.I. Video And Fans Are Divided

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent has been beefing with Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East since they criticized "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

50 Cent has released a new music video for his Max B collaboration, “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” seemingly using artificial intelligence to do so. In the video, he trolls several of his current rivals, including Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East.

"Snitching you better not," 50 raps as the video cuts to an image of Jones in an interrogation room. He also jokes that Dave East isn't worth dissing.

When 50 Cent shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), fans weren't exactly impressed. "N***a talk about how rich he is and come and deliver AI slop & music slop! Stay behind the camera and off microphones homey," one user replied. Another added: "Dang I checked if this was a fake account three times. What happened to you 50? This is week af. This is not the same person who disrupted the industry with a diss track. Im calling Jim Carry on this one."

Read More: 50 Cent Drops New Max B Remix After Finally Responding To T.I.'s Disses

Others got a kick out of the lyrics. "Best part of this whole song is him telling Dave East he don’t even count," one fan remarked with laughing emojis. One more added: "The masses won’t like this but I’m not like them lol this is [fire emoji]."

In the caption of his post, 50 also seemingly hinted at taking aim at T.I. and the rest of his family, whom he has also been feuding with in recent weeks. "Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. I am the algorithm," he wrote.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With The "Let's Rap About It" Crew?

50 Cent has been beefing with the hosts of the Let’s Rap About It podcast since they criticized his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, back in December. “You don’t want nobody doing a documentary trying to make your whole character look weak. That’s petty behavior … It’s really not a documentary; it’s more like a mockumentary," Jones said on the show. The two sides traded shots on social media for weeks afterward, and the podcast crew eventually dissed him on the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Threatens To Buy Maino & Jim Jones' Podcast Studio
50 Cent Shots Fabolous Jim Jones Maino Dave East Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Seems To Clap Back At Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino & Dave East
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Makes A Bold Promise To Claressa Shields
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend Music Wack 100 Wants 50 Cent To Unite G-Unit Against Fabolous
Comments 0