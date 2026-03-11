50 Cent has released a new music video for his Max B collaboration, “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” seemingly using artificial intelligence to do so. In the video, he trolls several of his current rivals, including Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East.

"Snitching you better not," 50 raps as the video cuts to an image of Jones in an interrogation room. He also jokes that Dave East isn't worth dissing.

When 50 Cent shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), fans weren't exactly impressed. "N***a talk about how rich he is and come and deliver AI slop & music slop! Stay behind the camera and off microphones homey," one user replied. Another added: "Dang I checked if this was a fake account three times. What happened to you 50? This is week af. This is not the same person who disrupted the industry with a diss track. Im calling Jim Carry on this one."

Others got a kick out of the lyrics. "Best part of this whole song is him telling Dave East he don’t even count," one fan remarked with laughing emojis. One more added: "The masses won’t like this but I’m not like them lol this is [fire emoji]."

In the caption of his post, 50 also seemingly hinted at taking aim at T.I. and the rest of his family, whom he has also been feuding with in recent weeks. "Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. I am the algorithm," he wrote.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With The "Let's Rap About It" Crew?