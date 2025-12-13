50 Cent Says He's Done Beefing With Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc

50 Cent's executive production of Netflix's Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has resulted in a lot of success. It's a huge release that's garnered a lot of eyes and ears, but one that also led to criticisms from folks like Marlon Wayans.

For those unaware, he went on The Breakfast Club to claim that 50's long-standing tensions with Sean Combs will result in bad karma and are reflective of an allegedly biased perspective as it relates to the documentary series. The actor, comedian, and writer said the G-Unit mogul was "kicking a man when he's down." This resulted in some fiery back-and-forth. But Fif took to Instagram to brush it off his shoulder.

"I’m not beefing with Marlon no more, he not funny. and I’m starting to think he a m**k for real. No more about him," he wrote as his post's caption. The post itself was an A.I.-manipulated clip from the film Friday in which Charlamagne Tha God is Smokey, DJ Envy is Craig, 50 is Deebo, and Marlon is Red. It's the scene in which Deebo stole his bicycle and chain. In classic 50 Cent fashion, the white flag is still a big troll.

"For the record i don’t condone any abuse of women period," Marlon Wayans clapped back at 50 Cent before this recent standstill attempt. "Unlike some people who have a track record of domestic violence. I got 5 sisters and a mother i honor. I rep US ALWAYS. Don’t let anyone create narratives … Marlon Lamont Wayans is an exceptional man. Good day Curtis…"

"I'm going make it abundantly clear: I'm not here defending Diddy," Wayans added in a subsequent video. "I'm here because I got dragged into this because somebody asked me a question, and I had an opinion. Nobody is wrong for giving an opinion about any subject. Period. I'm not here defending Diddy. Don't let the narrative fool you or get to you. Once again, somebody's creating narratives."