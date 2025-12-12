50 Cent Proclaims He's Not Afraid Of Jay-Z & Ja Rule

50 Cent hasn't ever backed down from his many infamous rap feuds, even when the other party hasn't done much recently to fuel the fire. Although Jay-Z hasn't recently addressed him, he still roped Hov and Roc Nation in with Ja Rule while seemingly addressing the backlash to Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That's the Netflix docuseries on Diddy that the G-Unit mogul executive produced.

For those unaware, the controversial but nonetheless successful release of this documentary reignited tensions between 50 Cent and Ja Rule. Allegedly, these might play out into big attempts to assemble a team against Fif. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, the Queens rapper and producer took to the social media platform to respond to an IG comment.

"Tell Fif that Ja Rule & his 1st mama started following each other on IG an hour ago, prepare for the worst, Jay-z/Ja rule/Rocnation/Desiree Perez are out to get him out the paint," the comment read. "f**k em all, my momentum make them all get together. LOL," 50 responded in his post's caption. We will see if this hypothetical tension actually manifests into something concrete. For now, it's completely speculative, although we know the Murder Inc. MC is on his warpath.

What Has 50 Cent Been Accused Of?

As for 50 Cent's criticisms of Jay-Z, these are much more general and one-sided as of late, calling it "competitive" in a Big Boy interview last year. However, he still supports folks like Nicki Minaj when they go after Jay online, so his trolling doesn't really emphasize that supposedly "competitive" aspect in favor of salacious commentary.