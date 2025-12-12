50 Cent Proclaims He's Not Afraid Of Jay-Z & Ja Rule

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Proclaims Not Afraid Of Jay Z Ja Rule Hip Hop News
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Amid backlash and success over his Diddy documentary, 50 Cent isn't scared of folks like Ja Rule and (allegedly) Jay-Z who are dragging him.

50 Cent hasn't ever backed down from his many infamous rap feuds, even when the other party hasn't done much recently to fuel the fire. Although Jay-Z hasn't recently addressed him, he still roped Hov and Roc Nation in with Ja Rule while seemingly addressing the backlash to Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That's the Netflix docuseries on Diddy that the G-Unit mogul executive produced.

For those unaware, the controversial but nonetheless successful release of this documentary reignited tensions between 50 Cent and Ja Rule. Allegedly, these might play out into big attempts to assemble a team against Fif. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, the Queens rapper and producer took to the social media platform to respond to an IG comment.

"Tell Fif that Ja Rule & his 1st mama started following each other on IG an hour ago, prepare for the worst, Jay-z/Ja rule/Rocnation/Desiree Perez are out to get him out the paint," the comment read. "f**k em all, my momentum make them all get together. LOL," 50 responded in his post's caption. We will see if this hypothetical tension actually manifests into something concrete. For now, it's completely speculative, although we know the Murder Inc. MC is on his warpath.

Read More: Diddy’s Videographer Reveals How 50 Cent & Netflix Got Unseen Footage For Docuseries

What Has 50 Cent Been Accused Of?

As for 50 Cent's criticisms of Jay-Z, these are much more general and one-sided as of late, calling it "competitive" in a Big Boy interview last year. However, he still supports folks like Nicki Minaj when they go after Jay online, so his trolling doesn't really emphasize that supposedly "competitive" aspect in favor of salacious commentary.

But 50 Cent's facing hardcore accusations of his own. Amid his beef with Ja Rule, he accused 50 of mistreating women via abuse and other alleged means, bringing up accusations his ex Daphne Joy made against him in 2013. He hasn't addressed them very thoroughly at press time, but we will see if that changes.

Read More: 50 Cent & Marlon Wayans Trade Shots Over Diddy Documentary: Everything You Need To Know

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
