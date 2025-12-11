21 Savage Unveils Tracklist & Features For "What Happened To The Streets?"

BY Zachary Horvath 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USATSI_18133333 (1)
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in attendance of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
Features for 21 Savage's new album have been speculated, with some assuming the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Young Thug.

It is almost time for 21 Savage's new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? It's been a nice surprise to discuss this being real as no one knew about this until this previous weekend. The UK/Atlanta rapper rolled out the red carpet for it during the Art Basel festival in Miami with an inflatable art piece.

Created by British-Nigerian visual artist and designer Olaolu Slawn (Slawn), it featured a clown-like head with a knife going through the top of it. Moreover, 21's iconic dagger tattoo on his forehead was also incorporated. On the base of the artwork was the "WHTTS" acronym written across it.

A pre-save link to his Spotify and Apple Music accounts were also available at the time. Now, in his IG bio, is a link to pre-order CD variants all for $9.98.

Read More: Chicken P Hit With Multiple Rape Charges: What We Know So Far

When Is 21 Savage Dropping What Happened To The Streets?

Then, on December 7, 21 revealed that WHTTS? would be dropping this Friday, December 12. As of now, we are just six-and-a-half hours away from showtime.

With that being the case, the veteran hitmaker has unveiled the tracklist and even the features, and we think many fans will be ecstatic.

There has been some speculation in the last couple of days about the latter. Discussions really started after Travis Scott was the first to repost the album teaser trailer on his Instagram Story. Following suit was Lil Baby and Young Thug.

Interestingly, though, only one of them are credited as a guest. That would be Lil Baby on track 13 "ATLANTA TEARS." Maybe Thugger and La Flame will still make appearances on one of the songs without any other names attached. Or deluxe cuts could be in the works.

But the rest of the confirmed costars are plenty to happy about. Drake is the obvious focal point here. Given that ICEMAN is right around the corner, it's the perfect time for them to reunite.

The rest of the names here aren't all that surprising, though. Young Nudy, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and G Herbo join the fray. Latto is on "POP IT" which we are sure will generate even more chatter around their supposed romance. Rounding out the list is singer Jawan Harris, who had some moments in the 2010s with Chris Brown and Lecrae.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? Tracklist:

  1. WHERE YOU FROM
  2. HA
  3. STEPBROTHERS with Young Nudy
  4. CUP FULL
  5. POP IT with Latto
  6. MR RECOUP with Drake
  7. J.O.W.Y.H (JUMP OUT)
  8. DOG $HIT with GloRilla
  9. CODE OF HONOR with G Herbo
  10. GANG OVER EVERYTHING with Metro Boomin
  11. HALFTIME INTERLUDE
  12. BIG STEPPER
  13. ATLANTA TEARS with Lil Baby
  14. I WISH with Jawan Harris

Read More: Is Pharrell Apolitical, Tone-Deaf Or Spineless?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.8K
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music 21 Savage Reveals Release Date For "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?" 2.6K
21 Savage New Album Rollout Art Installation WHTTS Hip Hop News Music 21 Savage Seems To Kick Off New Album Rollout With Art Installation 2.1K
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 339
Comments 0