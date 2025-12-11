It is almost time for 21 Savage's new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? It's been a nice surprise to discuss this being real as no one knew about this until this previous weekend. The UK/Atlanta rapper rolled out the red carpet for it during the Art Basel festival in Miami with an inflatable art piece.

Created by British-Nigerian visual artist and designer Olaolu Slawn (Slawn), it featured a clown-like head with a knife going through the top of it. Moreover, 21's iconic dagger tattoo on his forehead was also incorporated. On the base of the artwork was the "WHTTS" acronym written across it.

A pre-save link to his Spotify and Apple Music accounts were also available at the time. Now, in his IG bio, is a link to pre-order CD variants all for $9.98.

When Is 21 Savage Dropping What Happened To The Streets?

Then, on December 7, 21 revealed that WHTTS? would be dropping this Friday, December 12. As of now, we are just six-and-a-half hours away from showtime.

With that being the case, the veteran hitmaker has unveiled the tracklist and even the features, and we think many fans will be ecstatic.

There has been some speculation in the last couple of days about the latter. Discussions really started after Travis Scott was the first to repost the album teaser trailer on his Instagram Story. Following suit was Lil Baby and Young Thug.

Interestingly, though, only one of them are credited as a guest. That would be Lil Baby on track 13 "ATLANTA TEARS." Maybe Thugger and La Flame will still make appearances on one of the songs without any other names attached. Or deluxe cuts could be in the works.

But the rest of the confirmed costars are plenty to happy about. Drake is the obvious focal point here. Given that ICEMAN is right around the corner, it's the perfect time for them to reunite.

The rest of the names here aren't all that surprising, though. Young Nudy, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and G Herbo join the fray. Latto is on "POP IT" which we are sure will generate even more chatter around their supposed romance. Rounding out the list is singer Jawan Harris, who had some moments in the 2010s with Chris Brown and Lecrae.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? Tracklist: