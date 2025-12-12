LiAngelo Ball Admits He Regrets Leaving Miss Nikki Baby, Says His Marriage To Rashida Nicole Was A “Reset Gone Wrong”

LiAngelo (Gelo) Ball is stirring up new controversy after sharing reflections about his short-lived marriage and former relationships. During a recent episode of the Ball In Family podcast, the 26-year-old opened up about what he now considers one of the biggest mistakes of his personal life. He expressed that he regrets leaving Miss Nikki Baby. He also took a shot as his ex-wife Rashida Nicole and expressed his disdain for her.

At one point, Gelo told his co-hosts that he actually “hates” Rashida, and went on to say he should have never walked away from Nikki in the first place. “I would’ve stayed home,” he said, explaining that despite disagreements about where to live and where their kids would eventually go to school, the relationship was worth fighting for. “If I could redo it, I would’ve whooped my own a--. I was tweaking. I ain’t got no excuse for that.”

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, Gelo and Rashida married on March 24, 2025, but the union unravelled almost immediately. Court documents show he filed for divorce just months later, listing June 15, 2025, as their separation date. Ironically, this was the same period Rashida publicly announced her pregnancy.

Gelo Shares Relationship Regrets

According to Gelo, the relationship with Rashida escalated in just “two weeks,” and he felt both pressured and mentally overwhelmed. He claimed she an unusually intense influence over him. “I did make some dumb a-- decisions,” he said, “but I feel like she was on some ill sh-t. "… I couldn’t think for real. She like, ‘We gon’ get married.’” He alleges she “drove” him to the courthouse despite his hesitations.

“I’m out there about to cry in the whip… I’m telling her I don’t want to do none of this sh-t. But then I’m doing it, and I didn’t understand,” Gelo continued.

Eventually, he says he hit an emotional wall. “My eyes started leaking… dripping on the floor. I went upstairs and told her, ‘You got to slide.’ I took all the L’s on the chin. I had to reset my sh-t.”

When asked if he ever liked her romantically, his answer was blunt: “To be honest, I didn’t like her a--… the sh-t happened, and I got through it.”

Rashida later responded under The Shade Room’s comment section, blasting Gelo’s version of events and accusing him of hypocrisy. “Now you don’t like me? You didn’t like her either!” she wrote. “Meanwhile you out here moving other females in a whole nother house! You are literally full of it and it’s disgusting!”