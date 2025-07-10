LiAngelo Ball Insists He’s Unbothered Amid Rashida Nicole Divorce Backlash

BY Caroline Fisher 577 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LiAngelo Ball Unbothered Divorce Backlash Gossip News
Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LiAngelo Ball recently filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole just a few days after she announced her pregnancy.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that LiAngelo Ball filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole just six months into their controversial relationship, and days after she announced her pregnancy. As expected, social media users have had a lot to say about all of this.

According to the athlete-turned-rapper, however, the chatter doesn't bother him in the slightest. Shortly after news of the divorce broke, he chatted with Billboard, and weighed in on the myriad of reactions that have been shared online.

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much,” he told the outlet. “Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So it don’t mean sh*t, for real.”

Read More: LiAngelo Ball Files For Divorce From Rashida Nicole Days After Pregnancy Announcement

LiAngelo Ball Divorce

Ball went on to claim that the only reactions that matter to him are those of his friends and family. “I don’t even know half the people saying anything,” he said. “And everybody I know rock with me. Sh*t, there it is. I be feeling good when I step out. Got love.”

This isn't the first time Gelo has been at the center of controversy as a result of his love life either. The mother of his first two children, Miss Nikki Baby, hopped online this February to allege that he left her for Rashida.

"We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her," the reality star alleged at the time. "We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word."

Read More: Congratulations! LiAngelo Ball (Gelo) & Girlfriend Rashida Nicole Announce Baby On The Way

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
LiAngelo Ball Divorce Rashida Nicole Gossip News Gossip LiAngelo Ball Files For Divorce From Rashida Nicole Days After Pregnancy Announcement 3.1K
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers Sports LiAngelo Ball’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress Blasts Miss Nikki Baby With Racism Accusations 15.3K
NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets Sports LiAngelo Ball’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress Taunts Miss Nikki Baby Amid Cheating Accusations 8.7K
Miss Nikki Baby Mocks LiAngelo Ball Girlfriend Fight BF Hip Hop News Relationships Miss Nikki Baby Mocks LiAngelo Ball's Girlfriend Rashida Nicole Amid Nikki's Fight With Her BF 4.6K