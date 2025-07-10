Earlier this week, it was revealed that LiAngelo Ball filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole just six months into their controversial relationship, and days after she announced her pregnancy. As expected, social media users have had a lot to say about all of this.

According to the athlete-turned-rapper, however, the chatter doesn't bother him in the slightest. Shortly after news of the divorce broke, he chatted with Billboard, and weighed in on the myriad of reactions that have been shared online.

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much,” he told the outlet. “Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So it don’t mean sh*t, for real.”

LiAngelo Ball Divorce

Ball went on to claim that the only reactions that matter to him are those of his friends and family. “I don’t even know half the people saying anything,” he said. “And everybody I know rock with me. Sh*t, there it is. I be feeling good when I step out. Got love.”

This isn't the first time Gelo has been at the center of controversy as a result of his love life either. The mother of his first two children, Miss Nikki Baby, hopped online this February to allege that he left her for Rashida.