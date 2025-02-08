Miss Nikki Baby Accuses LiAngelo Ball Of Getting Another Woman Pregnant Amid "Tweaker" Success

It's been a big year so far for LiAngelo Ball. In January, he unleashed the full version of his viral track "Tweaker," which has since been a major success. It's currently one of the highest selling hip-hop songs of 2025, and it appears as though he plans to make the most of it. The athlete inked a huge deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group just a few days after the song dropped. Yesterday, he also unleashed a new remix of it featuring none other than Lil Wayne.

While it seems as though there's little that could slow Ball down at this point, his personal life recently took an unexpected turn for the worse. The mother of his two children Nikki Mudarris, also known as Miss Nikki Baby, took to Instagram earlier today to share some shocking news. In a lengthy text post, she explains that he allegedly got another woman pregnant and has decided to start a new life with her.

Who Is The Mother Of LiAngelo Ball's Children?

"I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me," her post reads in part, "I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her. We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word."