Miss Nikki Baby’s Spicy Family Photos Spark Controversy, Reality Star Fires Back

Nikki Mudarris, AKA Miss Nikki Baby, welcomed her son LaVelo with LiAngelo Ball earlier this year. To celebrate, the pair unveiled a variety of sweet new photos of themselves posing alongside the infant. While countless fans praised the duo for the adorable photoshoot, others weren't so kind. Some critics have taken aim at Nikki, claiming that her outfit was inappropriate to wear for family photos.

In some of the photos, the 33-year-old is seen in a long sheer gown complete with some black panties and undetectable pasties. She topped the look off with a pair of black heels. Nikki shared some solo shots as well as one featuring her partner and son. Though many are loving that the new mother is putting her confidence on full display, some commenters think she should have covered up.

Miss Nikki Baby Criticized For Racy Family Photo Attire

"You could had picked a better outfit for this FAMILY photo," one critic writes. Another claims "a plain black long sleeve dress woulda made this picture perfect." Fortunately, Nikki doesn't appear to be fazed by the negative feedback, firing back in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk. According to her, Ball was a fan of the look, which is what's most important to her. "Chileeeee…. My man loved it and that’s all that matters cuz it was OUR FAMILY PHOTOS," she explained. "Carry along... oh & the body look TF good too for just having a baby!"

Nikki wasn't the only one who felt that haters should have kept their opinions to themselves, either. Various fans took to the comments section to defend the reality star, reminding trolls that it's her business what she chooses to wear in her own photos. "Why would a baby stop her from being a bad b*tch???" one supporter wonders. What do you think of Miss Nikki Baby's family photos? Do you think she did too much with her outfit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

