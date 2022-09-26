LaVar Ball got some very good news today as it was revealed that his middle child LiAngelo would be signing a new deal with the Charlotte Hornets. This is a big deal when you consider the fact that LiAngelo has yet to make an NBA roster. He has tried numerous times, but he has never been given a solid opportunity.

In fact, LiAngelo played with the Hornets last season during the preseason, but in the end, he was passed over and sent to the G-League. Now, he will get another shot at making the Hornets roster, although yet again, there is no guarantee he gets an official roster spot.

MELO ✖️ GELO



The Ball brothers reunite in Charlotte 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AJtuHERrLP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 26, 2022

LiAngelo will have an opportunity to play with his younger brother LaMelo, and as one can imagine, this is great news for their oldest brother Lonzo. Taking to Twitter, Lonzo reacted to the LiAngelo-Hornets news, saying “all he need is a chance…”

All he need is a chance… 🪣 https://t.co/wOkSBZg7Bu — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) September 26, 2022

NBA fans are certainly routing for LiAngelo right now as many feel like he hasn’t been given a fair shake in the league. Despite bouncing around teams, no one has given him the playing time that is necessary to prove himself. If the Hornets can do that this preseason, then LiAngelo may very well make the team.

