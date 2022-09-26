When you think of the Ball family, your first instinct is to think of Lonzo, LaMelo, and their father LaVar. LiAngelo is the middle child within the family, and unfortunately, it has been difficult for him to find a home in the NBA. LiAngelo was the only brother to go undrafted, and since that time, he has bounced around the G-League while also participating in Summer League action for teams like the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

Last season, LiAngelo was given a shot with the Hornets as he played in the Summer League and preseason. This resulted in LiAngelo going to the G-League where he was simply unable to get himself a real shot in the NBA. It is a reality that has led to some uncertainty for the middle Ball brother, but now, he has been given another opportunity.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball is being given a non-guaranteed contract with the team. This means that LiAngelo will be on the floor during the preseason. If you remember, he wasn’t given much of a chance to shine last season, but the Hornets clearly see something in LiAngelo as they are giving him another chance.

Sources: LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball spent last season’s training camp with the Hornets as well, joining brother LaMelo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2022

This is a signing that will definitely make LaVar happy. He has been waiting for LiAngelo to get his NBA chance, and this might be the opportunity he was waiting for, all along.