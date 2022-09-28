LiAngelo Ball has been having a good week. Just a couple of days ago, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets that gives him yet another shot at the NBA. Fans are excited for Gelo and there is a real chance that he will get to play alongside his brother LaMelo this season.

As for his personal life, LiAngelo’s relationship with Love And Hip-Hop’s Miss Nikki Baby, went public on Tuesday. Miss Nikki Baby posted Gelo on her Instagram story and in her most recent Instagram posts, Gelo has been making some flirty comments.

While relationships are usually something to celebrate, there are some fans out there who are hitting Gelo with some warnings. As you can see in the Hollywood Unlocked post down below, commenters told LiAngelo to use condoms and not make any mistakes that he will regret. Miss Nikki Baby is 32 while he is 23, and fans don’t want another Brittany Renner-PJ Washington situation on their hands.

Fans on Twitter had very similar reactions, with many lamenting about the age gap here. Some are worried that LiAngelo might be getting groomed, and they want to know what Nikki Baby’s intentions are for him.

“’Miss Nikki Baby’ is 32… LiAngelo Ball is 23… she was in the 4th grade when his mom gave birth to him…? While she was drinking legally… he was in middle school… idk… I kinda feel like she about to try & groom him for [money] reasons,” one Twitter user wrote. Another fan asked LaVar was in this situation, as his son might be in need of some guidance.

“Miss Nikki Baby” is 32… LiAngelo Ball is 23… she was in the 4th grade when his mom gave birth to him…? While she was drinking legally… he was in middle school… idk… I kinda feel like she about to try & groom him for💰 reasons… 🌝 — 🦋 (@EatMy_Cookiie) September 27, 2022

Liangelo Ball is dating Miss Nikki Baby from Love and Hip Hop



He’s 23

She’s 31



Where is Lavar? — A THIQUE Ravens fan (@foxybrowneyez) September 27, 2022

Miss Nikki Baby and Liangelo Ball???? What 😂 — elgggg.🪩 (@OhSoDiosa) September 27, 2022

miss nikki baby & liangelo ball??? NO LMFAO — maleni v (@prettyleni) September 27, 2022

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any news or updates.