LiAngelo Ball Clarifies He Left MissNikkiBaby, He Would Never "Abandon" His Children

LiAngelo Ball, now known as Gelo, is pushing back against accusations that he abandoned his children. The basketball player-turned-rapper is speaking out after his ex, MissNikkiiBaby, publicly accused him of walking out on their kids and fathering another child with a different woman. The controversy erupted after Nikki shared a now-viral Instagram post, calling Ball’s actions “the ultimate betrayal.” She claimed she was blindsided by his alleged infidelity and accused him of moving on with Rashida Nicole, who later taunted her online. The drama quickly gained traction, with fans weighing in on the situation.

Now, Ball is setting the record straight. Responding in the comments section of a post, he dismissed the claims, making it clear that his relationship with Nikki may be over, but his responsibilities as a father remain. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote. Despite his statement, the situation continues to unfold, with social media dissecting every detail. Whether this public feud will simmer down or escalate further remains to be seen.

LiAngelo Ball & MissNikkiBaby Relationship

Ball and NikkiBaby began their relationship in mid-2022. Their initial encounter occurred during a hiking trip at Runyon Canyon, where they exchanged numbers and quickly developed a connection. Mudarris, also recognized as Miss Nikki Baby, has a diverse heritage of Italian, Lebanese, and Moroccan descent. Beyond her reality TV fame, she is an entrepreneur, having launched her lingerie line, Nude By Nikki, in 2015, and works as a realtor with the Watson Salari Group.