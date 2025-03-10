Miss Nikki Baby Mocks LiAngelo Ball's Girlfriend Rashida Nicole Amid Nikki's Fight With Her BF

Jan 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper LiAngelo Ball watches his brothers Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during warm ups at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LiAngelo Ball and Miss Nikki Baby had a nasty breakup earlier this year in February, as she claims he abandoned their kids.

LiAngelo Ball may be on rap's viral throne right now with his hit "Tweaker," but he has to deal with a lot of other celebrity drama these days that makes that reign harder to enjoy. We're talking about his nasty breakup with Miss Nikki Baby and all the relationship drama that emerged from it. Nikki accused Gelo of getting another woman pregnant and abandoning his kids, and he denied that last part on social media. He has a new girlfriend now, Rashida Nicole, who is pregnant. Nikki – real name Nikki Mudarris – recently took to her Instagram Story to seemingly call Nicole out amid various examples of Internet shade.

"Nobody relevant without Nikki!" Miss Nikki Baby seemingly wrote towards LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend after a slew of crying-laughing emojis. "The boss not the runner!" "Could never be me [crying-laughing emoji]," she added in a subsequent IG Story post. "...But I'm the villain," Rashida Nicole remarked on her Instagram Story after speaking on the situation in a previous post. Basically, this whole thing turned into a "he said, she said" argument at press time, and one that will definitely paint one side as the one to blame.

Who Is Miss Nikki Baby?

"People move on, things change," Rashida Nicole said of the LiAngelo Ball situation. "Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the Internet because it's not for y'all. People have private lives, we have real lives out here. You don't know what's going on [...] Y'all so quick to blame the woman. Half the time that lady don't even have her kids, let's be clear [...] The lady and her family are racist, I don't care what anybody says. She always got the n-word in her mouth, you are not Black at all."

For those unaware, Miss Nikki Baby is a star from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and a club manager in the area and in Las Vegas, as well. She has two children with LiAngelo Ball and is currently dealing with some drama with her new man, Mazi VS. A woman accused him of being a cheater and of engaging in a romance with her before popping out with Nikki for an NBA game.

