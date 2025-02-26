LiAngelo Ball Addresses Deadbeat Allegations After Messy Miss Nikki Baby Breakup

BY Caroline Fisher 1093 Views
NBA: Summer League-Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets
Jul 13, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion. Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent interview, LiAngelo Ball was asked about the most annoying rumor he's heard about himself online.

It's been an eventful few weeks for LiAngelo Ball, and recently, the athlete turned rapper decided to clear a few things up. In a new episode of The Baller Alert Show, he was asked to reveal the wildest rumor he's heard about himself online. According to him, it's that he's a deadbeat dad, which couldn't be further from the truth.

"The craziest sh*t that I don't like the most?" he began. "I don't like it when n****s try to say that I'm like a deadbeat pops or something. I be with my young n****s every day, I raised em up.” Ball continued, noting that while he doesn't appreciate the accusations, he doesn't usually pay them any mind. “I don’t get worked up over internet s**t," he said. "I just do my thing, pull my phone down, and hang with the gang.” Ball's remarks come after the mother of his two children exposed him for allegedly getting another woman pregnant earlier this month.

Who Is LiAngelo Ball's Girlfriend?

In a lengthy post, she alleged that he planned to start a new life with said woman, abandoning her and their children. He later denied this, insisting that he would never abandon his children despite deciding to end his relationship with Nikki. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote in the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram comments section. Nikki, on the other hand, told a different story.

A few weeks back, she alleged that he had only seen their children twice since their separation. Nikki added that she's not comfortable with Ball bringing them around his new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, since she doesn't know her. “Why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me?" she asked. "My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on; I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know.”

