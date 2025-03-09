Miss Nikki Baby Pops Out With Mystery Man After Messy LiAngelo Ball Breakup

BY Caroline Fisher 1.5K Views
Miss Nikki Baby Mystery Man Gossip News
Miss Nikki Baby attends VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Last month, Miss Nikki Baby exposed LiAngelo Ball for allegedly getting another woman pregnant just months after they welcomed a daughter.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough few months for the mother of LiAngelo Ball's two children, Miss Nikki Baby. In February, the personality took to social media to put the athlete-turned-rapper on blast, alleging that he got another woman pregnant. She accused Ball of starting a new life with the woman, effectively ditching her and their kids.

He's since denied this, insisting that while he's decided to part ways with Nikki, he'd never abandon his kids. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote on Instagram as news of the breakup circulated. Nikki has made it clear how shocked and betrayed she feels by all of this regardless, which comes as no surprise to her loyal supporters. Fortunately, however, it doesn't look like she's letting that stop her from living her best life.

Miss Nikki Baby & LiAngelo Ball's Breakup

Over the weekend, she took to her Instagram to share some fun photos and clips she took at a sporting event. In a few of them, she was joined by a mystery man, prompting rumors that she's officially moved on with him. While this is unconfirmed, she also shared a post about having a "ball" this summer. Clearly, she has no plans to sit around being sad about her ex's antics, and social media users love that for her.

"If I was her I be sitting court side at gelo game with my new dude 😂🤷🏾‍♀️," one fan writes. "Everyone really doesn’t stay hurt long. Some of us really just move on if he isn’t that one!🙌❤️❤️🔥," another says. This isn't the first time fans have heard about Nikki living it up following her breakup. On Instagram Live last month, her friend announced that the mother of two is "outside doing bad b***h elegant sh*t like that bad b***h she is.”

