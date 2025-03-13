LiAngelo Ball Appears To Admit He Suspected Miss Nikki Baby Cheated While Pregnant In Alleged DM

It goes without saying that it's been a rough couple of months for both LiAngelo Ball and Miss Nikki Baby. In February, the mother of two took to social media to put the "Tweaker" performer on blast. She accused him of cheating and getting another woman pregnant, alleging that he'd decided to start a new life with her. Recently, she even claimed that he hasn't talked to or seen their children in almost six weeks.

Amid all of this, Ball was quick to defend himself, insisting that he'd never abandon his kids. "I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***," he wrote in part on social media earlier this week. "I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again."

Is Miss Nikki Baby Single?

His message arrived just a few days after Nikki was spotted alongside Mazi VS at a basketball game, sparking rumors that the two of them were an item. She later took to social media to clarify that despite the rumors, she's single. Now, however, Mazi has shared a screenshot of a DM Ball allegedly sent. It appears as though the message could have been for the woman who came forward to accuse Mazi of cheating on her, though this is unconfirmed. In it, the athlete-turned-rapper appears to claim that he suspects Nikki cheated on him while pregnant with his child.

"Hey... keep your head up too cuz in the long run it's all good tht n***a def ain winnin n you... he'll find out in due time. N no... she out there wildin I had a gut feeling she was f***in maybe while pregnant," the alleged message reads. Mazi seemed to laugh it off, mocking Ball in his caption. "N***A EMOTIONAL... I CANT DO NOTHING BUT WIN," he wrote. At the time of writing, Nikki has yet to address Ball's apparent allegations.