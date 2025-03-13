LiAngelo Ball Appears To Admit He Suspected Miss Nikki Baby Cheated While Pregnant In Alleged DM

BY Caroline Fisher 664 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LiAngelo Ball Suspected Miss Nikki Baby Cheated Gossip News
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Miss Nikki Baby was spotted at a basketball game with Mazi VS following her split from LiAngelo Ball.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough couple of months for both LiAngelo Ball and Miss Nikki Baby. In February, the mother of two took to social media to put the "Tweaker" performer on blast. She accused him of cheating and getting another woman pregnant, alleging that he'd decided to start a new life with her. Recently, she even claimed that he hasn't talked to or seen their children in almost six weeks.

Amid all of this, Ball was quick to defend himself, insisting that he'd never abandon his kids. "I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***," he wrote in part on social media earlier this week. "I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again."

Read More: LiAngelo Ball Goes Off On Miss Nikki Baby For Alleging He’s Ignored Their Kids For Six Weeks

Is Miss Nikki Baby Single?

His message arrived just a few days after Nikki was spotted alongside Mazi VS at a basketball game, sparking rumors that the two of them were an item. She later took to social media to clarify that despite the rumors, she's single. Now, however, Mazi has shared a screenshot of a DM Ball allegedly sent. It appears as though the message could have been for the woman who came forward to accuse Mazi of cheating on her, though this is unconfirmed. In it, the athlete-turned-rapper appears to claim that he suspects Nikki cheated on him while pregnant with his child.

"Hey... keep your head up too cuz in the long run it's all good tht n***a def ain winnin n you... he'll find out in due time. N no... she out there wildin I had a gut feeling she was f***in maybe while pregnant," the alleged message reads. Mazi seemed to laugh it off, mocking Ball in his caption. "N***A EMOTIONAL... I CANT DO NOTHING BUT WIN," he wrote. At the time of writing, Nikki has yet to address Ball's apparent allegations.

Read More: Miss Nikki Baby Pops Out With Mystery Man After Messy LiAngelo Ball Breakup

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
LiAngelo Ball Goes Off Miss Nikki Baby Gossip News Gossip LiAngelo Ball Goes Off On Miss Nikki Baby For Alleging He’s Ignored Their Kids For Six Weeks 1188
Miss Nikki Baby Mocks LiAngelo Ball Girlfriend Fight BF Hip Hop News Relationships Miss Nikki Baby Mocks LiAngelo Ball's Girlfriend Rashida Nicole Amid Nikki's Fight With Her BF 2.1K
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls Relationships Miss Nikki Baby Claims LiAngelo Ball Hasn't Spoken To Their Kids In 6 Weeks 1307
Miss Nikki Baby Mystery Man Gossip News Relationships Miss Nikki Baby Pops Out With Mystery Man After Messy LiAngelo Ball Breakup 1.9K