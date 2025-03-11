Miss Nikki Baby Claims LiAngelo Ball Hasn't Spoken To Their Kids In 6 Weeks

Miss Nikki Baby claims that the father of her children, LiAngelo Ball, hasn't seen their kids in six weeks as his music career takes off. The two share a son named LaVelo Anthony and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole. Nikki fired off the latest accusation in a series of posts on social media on Monday night.

The drama began with her sharing a meme on her Instagram Story, which reads: “My BD saw the amazing mom I was and made me a dad too. So thoughtful of him.” Miss Nikki Baby then added her own words in a follow-up post. “I forgot you was with your YN everyday,” Mudarris said with laughing emojis. “We pushing 6 weeks your kids ain’t hear from you yet! Diabolical! Exit the chat.” In a third post, she jokingly referenced Ball's hit song, "Tweaker." She wrote: "Mf really tweakin real life, no cap.”

LiAngelo Ball's Response To Miss Nikki Baby

When The Shade Room shared the posts on Instagram, LiAngelo Ball hopped in the comments section to set the story straight. “Quit tht soft sympathy sh*t. Nobody was in my shoes but everyone can paint they own picture of me lol," he wrote. "I paid for the most sh*t in my life when I was wit her, idk when yaw thought she was paid…I can wipe my own a**. She gotta ask mommy n daddy or give up mileage."

LiAngelo Ball continued: "I watched the kids more than her n ima grown man wit my own shi. I don’t have to call her to conversate wit my babies who can only say dada. They’ll be at the mansion soon, I’ll see them the right way don’t trip haha. N the way she talk n act, I’ll leave again n again. I ain never been the dude to put up wit tht sh*t. She been preaching she wanna co-parent n she got older n****s who love her so I freed her, but God forbid I say anything haha.” Nikki is best known for starring in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She and Ball began dating back in 2022.