Miss Nikki Baby Blasts LiAngelo Ball For "Abandoning" Their Kids

Miss Nikki Baby has fired back at LiAngelo Ball saying that he isn't abandoning his children by breaking up with her. Taking to the comments section of a post from The Shade Room, Nikki claimed that the "Tweaker" rapper has only seen their children twice since their separation, which was over three weeks ago.

“Why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me?" she wrote. "My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on; I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know.” She concluded by claiming she's reached out to him numerous times, but he hasn't done so at all. Ball had spoken on his relationship with his children in a comment on Instagram, over the weekend. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote. Check out Nikki's full response to the comment below.