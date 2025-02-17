Miss Nikki Baby Blasts LiAngelo Ball For "Abandoning" Their Kids

Miss Nikki Baby has fired back at LiAngelo Ball saying that he isn't abandoning his children by breaking up with her. Taking to the comments section of a post from The Shade Room, Nikki claimed that the "Tweaker" rapper has only seen their children twice since their separation, which was over three weeks ago.
“Why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me?" she wrote. "My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on; I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know.” She concluded by claiming she's reached out to him numerous times, but he hasn't done so at all. Ball had spoken on his relationship with his children in a comment on Instagram, over the weekend. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote. Check out Nikki's full response to the comment below.
Who Is Miss Nikki Baby?
Nikki made a name for herself by starring in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She and Ball began dating back in 2022 after a chance run-in during a walk at Runyon Canyon. They welcomed their first child, LaVelo Anthony Ball, on July 19, 2023 with their second, a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, coming on December 3, 2024. It appears that LiAngelo is already in a new relationship, having shown love to Rashida Nicole in honor of Valentine's Day.
The drama comes after LiAngelo performed his hit song, "Tweaker," during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday night. While the performance was polarizing on social media, the song has been blowing up in 2025. It helped land LiAngelo a $13 million record deal with Def Jam and has already received a remix from Lil Wayne.
