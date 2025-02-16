LiAngelo Ball Draws Harsh Reactions For NBA All-Star Game Performance

LiAngelo Ball took over the court during the NBA's All-Star Weekend on Saturday night, but not for his basketball skills. Instead, he served as the musical performer for the night, treating fans to his viral song, "Tweaker." Unfortunately, the performance hasn't been going over all that well on social media.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been highly criticial of the show. "Let me know when we’re ready to be honest about how ass this LiAngelo Ball song is," one user wrote. Another remarked: "liangelo being the only ball brother at all star weekend is really crazy bro lol." One more posted: "Wait a minute. Liangelo Ball is a rapper performing at the NBA All Star game right now. This is pathetic What in the f*ck is the @NBA doing. Get this bum outta here." Others joked about the NFL landing Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime Show while the NBA is having Ball headline All-Star Weekend. Check out the full performance below.

Who Performed At NBA All-Star Weekend?

The success of "Tweaker" has helped Ball land a massive $13 million record deal with Def Jam. Shortly after that announcement, he dropped a music video for the song featuring his two brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, who still play in the NBA. In the wake of the song's success, Ball teamed up with Lil Wayne for a remix of the track. “The legend, the GOAT. You know I had to, that’s like hooping with Jordan," Ball said of the collaboration while speaking with Billboard, earlier this month. He's also said he wants to work with NBA YoungBoy at some point down the line.