LiAngelo Ball Performs "Tweaker" During Lions-Commanders Game

LiAngelo Ball performed his hit song, "Tweaker," during halftime of the Lions-Commanders playoff game on Saturday night in Detroit. He dropped the viral track, earlier this month, and it debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ball took over Ford Field as the home team fell 45-31 to the underdog Commanders.

After Ball's performance, fans on social media reflected on how far he's come in recent weeks. "He said it in the song, he was below but made it to the top. Shout to his parents, they played a huge part in his career," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to a clip of his set. Others were less impressed by the show. "Even if the lyrics were fire, they’re not, there’s a performance element missing," one fan posted. "It’s like the rich kids dressing down and acting street without living it. When you act like something you’re not, people see right through it."

Lions Fans Arrive At Ford Field

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Fans enter Ford Field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions on January 18, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Following the viral success of "Tweaker," Ball inked a $13 million record deal with Def Jam Recordings. He's been focusing on his music career since his professional basketball career didn't pan out like his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo. LiAngelo had a short stint with the Detroit Pistons back in 2020. He's also starred on his family's Facebook Watch reality show Ball in the Family.

LiAngelo Ball Performs His Hit Song, "Tweaker"