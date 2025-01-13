Cam'ron & Mase Surprise Fans With Stance On LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker"

Cam'ron and Mase think LiAngelo Ball has a future in music.

Cam'ron and Mase discussed LiAngelo Ball's viral new single, "Tweaker," during the latest episode of It Is What It Is, surprisingly praising the basketball star's track. In a clip of the show circulating on social media, Cam jokes about how fans thought he was going to hate the effort.

"I seen n****s like, 'Cam, Gelo gonna prove you wrong.' I never said Gelo can't rap. I said he can't play basketball," Cam said. "He should've been starting this sh*t. Gelo, I like the single. I like it. You know I'm from the 2000s. You sound like you were down with Cash Money, Juvie, BG, Lil Wayne, Baby, Mannie Fresh, that sounds like your lane. Now look, you should've been doing the soundtrack to your brother's life. You would've been up right now, super duper up. I think you should focus on that. I think your lyrics in between the hooks, we can work on them. But, the hooks, it sounds like you've got a good hook game and that's what matters, man. The hook matters. Leave that basketball sh*t alone. Get in the studio, you're still young enough for that."

LiAngelo Ball Competes For The Charlotte Hornets In The Summer League

Jul 13, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As for the negative comments Cam referenced about Gelo's basketball career, the two previously traded shots, last October. After Cam criticized his play, Ball said on his podcast, What an Experience: “‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that’s all I remember from you. You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping.” Cam eventually clapped back on It Is What It Is, saying: “I only know you ’cause your father’s a great marketer, n***a. I wouldn’t know you if it wasn’t for LaVar Ball.”

Cam'ron & Mase Weigh In On LiAngelo Ball