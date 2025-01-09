Joe Budden Delivers His Take On LiAngelo Ball’s Viral Single “Tweaker”

LiAngelo Ball's single continues to blow up.

2025 is off to a strong start for LiAngelo Ball, whose new single "Tweaker" only continues to go viral. He first previewed the song during a stream with N3on earlier this month and dropped the full version a few days later. It's since received a great deal of praise from fans and peers alike, with huge artists like Boosie Badazz and MoneyBagg Yo even offering to hop on remixes.

Of course, this means the track was one of the first things Joe Budden discussed in the latest episode of his podcast. Needless to say, his feedback was nothing but positive. "On the credits, it says that LaMelo produced this," he began. "It says he produced and arranged it, it says that Lonzo wrote it, and it says that LiAngelo performed it... I love that about them." Budden continued, revealing that he's a fan of all the memes he's been seeing about the viral song lately.

Joe Budden Is A Fan Of LiAngelo Ball's Viral Hit

"This sh*t do sound like a Big Tymers record to me," he also added. "I like the song. I like the song, I ain't gon' lie, sorry." Budden and his co-hosts went on to debate whether or not Ball could successfully release an album. While Budden didn't seem entirely sure about this, his co-hosts appeared to believe it wasn't off the table. "I think a lot of these n****s got a album in them though," Ice explained. "This ain't Allen Iverson doing '40 Bars' again where they're like interjecting hip-hop into the NBA. This is a new era, like all of these n****s grew up literally on hip-hop."