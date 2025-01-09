Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He's Credited On LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" Single

It's not why you'd expect!

LiAngelo Ball has an early candidate for song of 2025 with "Tweaker." It has taken sports locker rooms and the internet by storm during the first week of the year. LiAngelo's older brother, Lonzo Ball, has done his part to promote the song on social media. Footage of the NBA superstar playing "Tweaker" before a Bulls game went viral. Lonzo Ball is more than a hype man, though. He's actually a credited writer on the song, which has led some fans to speculate how much input he had in the final product. The speculation has reached such a fever pitch that Lonzo decided to set the record straight.

Lonzo Ball is listed as a writer on "Tweaker." Additionally, he's said to have "additional vocals" on the song. The NBA star denied that he played as a crucial a role in LiAngelo's breakout hit. He tweeted out that he merely worked on the cover art for "Tweaker," and should only be credited as such. "Only credit I deserve is the cover art," he wrote on January 6. "Lol G really that! #YearOfG." Lonzo Ball could easily be downplaying his role in the creation of "Tweaker" as a means of keeping the spotlight on his brother. The success of the song has already secured LiAngelo Ball a spot on the Rolling Loud California lineup.

Lonzo Ball Claims He Simply Made The Artwork

It's also worth noting that Lonzo Ball has released music of his own. He may be best known for his work on the court, but Lonzo has put out three hip hop albums over the seven years. His latest, Ball-Star Pack, dropped in 2022. Ball-Star Pack is worth noting, in particular, because the album is billed as a joint tape with LiAngelo Ball. Lonzo Ball is billed as "ZO" on the album, while LiAngelo is billed as "G3." Lonzo Ball has also dished out some very hot takes regarding hip hop, and the artists who are putting out the best music.