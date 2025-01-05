LiAngelo Ball Has Hip-Hop Fans Ecstatic After New Song Preview Follows The Viral "Tweaker"

NBA: Summer League-Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets
Jul 13, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
"I might swerve, bend that corner, woah..."

You might know him by many different names: G3, G Honcho, Gelo, or Ball Brothers if you looked up the Spotify release. No matter what pseudonym you prefer, LiAngelo Ball made social media go wild with his new song "Tweaker," and it might just become the first breakout rap hit of 2025. Moreover, the song's homage to mid-2000s era Southern rap – which made many fans think of the Big Tymers, Mannie Fresh, and similar sounds – has captivated a lot of people as a meme, and many of those actually think the song is fire. We're inclined to agree, and fortunately, it seems like there's more on the way.

LiAngelo's brother Lonzo Ball was recently filmed in the Chicago Bulls' locker room turning up to a new unreleased snippet of LiAngelo Ball's, and even took to Twitter to let fans know their prayers would be heard. "This ain’t out yet lol [eyes emoji] Friday he feeding the culture!! [two flame emojis] #CanYouPleaseeeeee," Lonzo tweeted. As such, it seems like another Gelo hit might land this upcoming Friday, January 10 after so much hype for "Tweaker."

LiAngelo Ball Has More Heat On The Way

We'll see whether or not this excitement ages like milk and becomes LiAngelo Ball's 15 minutes of hip-hop fame, but for now, fans seem to be all for it. Whether or not they actually like the song or are just joining in on the meme-tastic fun is another story, but given how social media interactions evolve and resonate online, either reaction probably has a similar effect. We imagine that he feels really happy about all this, as it's a nice break from more contentious situations around his career that he got into with Cam'ron earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the basketball player has a long road ahead of him as he tries to build up his rap career and also manage the social media craze around his art. It's a solid mission that LiAngelo Ball seems capable to carry out, but we'll see for how much longer Twitter and Instagram go wild for this sonic revival. And who knows? Maybe the next track is even more of a banger than the last...

