LiAngelo Ball Treats Rolling Loud Los Angeles To A New Song Premiere And Fans Are Tweaking Out

LiAngelo Ball took a break from his relationship drama with Miss Nikki Baby, who also took shots at his new girl.

LiAngelo Ball captivated the world with his viral rap hit "Tweaker" and its accompanying remix with Lil Wayne earlier this year. If you are among the listeners still riding this slightly meme-tinged wave, then you will be happy to learn that there is much more on the way. He recently hit the stage at Rolling Loud Los Angeles on Saturday (March 15) and performed a completely new song that had the crowd feeling quite hype. It's pretty similar to "Tweaker" when it comes to the percussion and the vocal and flow performance, even making reference to it in its lyrics. Above all, it's definitely a vibe and might push this hip-hop career to another level if it succeeds with fans.

Furthermore, it looks like the rapper and basketball player had a ball during his set, which was probably a nice break from some less glamorous online narratives. LiAngelo Ball caught heat from Miss Nikki Baby, his ex partner and the mother of his children, for allegedly cheating on her and abandoning their family. He's been clapping back with full force as well, denying her accusations. In fact, even Ball's new boo Rashida Nicole caught flack from Nikki Mudarris, and we doubt that social media clash will wrap up anytime soon.

LiAngelo Ball Cam'ron Beef

Elsewhere, LiAngelo Ball's rap career isn't everyone's vibe, as plenty of people criticized his performance during the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend. A lot of fans either don't like his music to begin with or found his live presence itself to be quite underwhelming, which led to a lot of jokes and more critical takes online. It's always a hard road to stardom, but when your track goes so viral so quick, a lot of people will be especially,quick to dismiss it.

Nevertheless, LiAngelo Ball is confident in his abilities, even claiming that he's a better rapper than frequent rival Cam'ron. "I've never seen a basketball player or rapper or whatever with CTE," Killa Cam joked in response. "There's no other way to explain it. I've never seen it before. I thought it was a boxing or football thing, but obviously rappers and basketball players can get it too."

