LiAngelo Ball Wants To Work With NBA Youngboy After "Tweaker" Fame

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls
Jan 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper LiAngelo Ball watches his brothers Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during warm ups at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Gelo wants to drop a mixtape with NBA Youngboy.

LiAngelo Ball is making waves in the music industry and has his sights set on a major collaboration. Fresh off the success of his viral debut single Tweaker, the basketball player-turned-rapper revealed to TMZ Sports that he’s eager to drop a joint project with NBA YoungBoy. TMZ caught up with Ball at LAX just hours after releasing the music video for Tweaker. Signed to a multi-million-dollar deal with Def Jam, he’s already attracting attention from big names in hip-hop. But when asked who tops his wishlist, he didn’t hesitate.

"Before I'm done with this, I gotta get a tape with YoungBoy," Ball said. "A full collab project." For now, that dream remains on hold. YoungBoy is currently behind bars but is expected to be released in a few months. In the meantime, Ball is pushing forward with his solo career. He confirmed that his debut album is set to drop this spring and expressed excitement about performing at Rolling Loud.

Could A LiAngelo Ball & NBA Youngboy Mixtape Be In The "Tweaker" Hitmaker's Future?

Despite his growing success in music, Ball hasn’t ruled out a return to basketball. When asked about his future in the sport, he made it clear he’s staying prepared. "I still stay ready," he said. "If I get called tomorrow, I’ll be good to go."

Rolling Loud recently announced its 2025 lineup, placing Ball alongside some of the biggest names in hip-hop. He’ll share the stage with heavyweights like A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Peso Pluma, YG, Quavo, and Ab-Soul. The news comes just days after "Tweaker" exploded on social media, marking the beginning of a promising new chapter in his career. After his debut hit, LiAngelo Ball has more new music coming soon after previewing follow-up singles on social media. No official release date for the baller-turned-rapper's debut album yet. While in NBA, LiAngelo Ball played for the Charlotte Hornets before playing overseas. Gelo's brothers play for the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets.

