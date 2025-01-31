LiAngelo Ball Claims He Raps "Colder" Than Cam'ron Amidst Feud

LiAngelo Ball has set the rap game on fire in one month. His song "Tweaker" has become the first bona fide hit of 2025, and he's looking to capitalize on the momentum with festival appearances and a record deal. LiAngelo Ball has really speed ran his rapper development, because he's already gotten into a feud with one of the genre's legends, Cam'ron. Ball and Cam have trade back and forths via social media, and the former addressed his feelings toward the rapper during a recent interview.

The long and short of it is that LiAngelo Ball is not worried. He told Complex that he doesn't care what Cam'ron has to say about him or his rapping. "I don't deal with it," the athlete stated. "That don't bother me... I don't know Cam'ron bro." The gloves came off, though, when LiAngelo Ball declared that he had more skills on the mic than the Dipset frontman. "I think I rap colder than him," Ball asserted. "Basketball colder than him." LiAngelo Ball proceeded to make fun of the idea that Cam'ron's disapproval would be something that bothered him or hindered his confidence.

LiAngelo Ball Predicted The Hate He's Received

"I'm not over here like 'Dang, he said I can't do this,'" he said amidst laughter. LiAngelo Ball said that he predicted rappers would have it out for him given his background. He had already made his name as an athlete, and believes rappers feel threatened by his success with "Tweaker." Ball did clarify that he isn't trying to come off disrespectful to those who came and rapped before him. He said that he merely feels he's better than Cam'ron, but acknowledges Cam's legacy. "They legend for real," he explained. "I'm not disrespecting."