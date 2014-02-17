Kanye West signed Big Sean after he insisted on spitting a freestyle for him during an appearance at a Detroit radio station where Sean worked at the time.

He's since become of the most visible players in the rap game, having collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Roscoe Dash, Nicki Minaj, Jhene Aiko, Lil Wayne, Kirko Bangz, Bun B, Ariana Grande, Fall Out Boy, Jessie J, Juicy J, Cris Cab, Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill , Wale, Tyga, Kevin McCall, Aleesia, John West, Kelly Rowland, DJ Drama, Trey Songz, Tinie Tempah, Miley Cyrus, Skylar Grey, Travis Barker, Snoop Dogg, D’banj, The-Dream, Pusha T, Chief Keef, Jadakiss and more throughout his throughout his 10-year career.

Most recently, he got engaged to model/actress Naya Rivera and engaged in a bit of Detroit-related beef with Danny Brown, not to mention his Hall Of Fame B-side "Control", which shook the rap game to its core when it dropped in August 2013 (due to Kendrick Lamar’s notorious name-dropping verse - but still).