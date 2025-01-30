LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" Is Officially 2025's Best-Selling Hip-Hop Song So Far

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 771 Views
NBA: Summer League-Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls
Aug 16, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game against the Chicago Bulls at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Gelo's still swerving!

LiAngelo Ball, also known as Gelo or G3 these days, is having one heck of a 2025 so far, as according to chart data, his viral rap hit "Tweaker" is the best-selling hip-hop song released so far this year in the United States, at least going off of total units. This also takes radio play and digital purchases into account, plus many of the other metrics and systems through which fans are endlessly bumping the mid-2000s Southern rap revival. However, as big as this song is and as much of a viral commotion it formed, there are some skeptics out there who believe that its good luck is starting to run out.

"Dan Campbell, do not start that crying s**t," Cam'ron expressed in a voice message sent to the Detroit Lions' official Instagram account following their loss to the Washington Commanders, and for those unaware, LiAngelo Ball performed "Tweaker" during the halftime of this game in Michigan. "That's the way it goes. Y'all were feeling y'all self, and I had y'all back all season, and you know what f***ed up everything? Y'all let Gelo Ball perform at halftime. What the f**k was that about? Y'all could've had Eminem, y'all could've had Big Sean, y'all n***as f***ed it all up. And this the result of it, this the result of it. I'm sorry."

LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" Is 2025's Best-Selling Rap Song So Far

Regardless of this slight pushback, LiAngelo Ball walked into 2025 with presumably difficult expectations to really gauge about whether or not he would find success in the rap game. But whatever he had, he probably blew them out of the water, as "Tweaker" debuted at the No. 29 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with 94,000 equivalent copies sold in its first week.

Meanwhile, with a big record deal under LiAngelo Ball's belt as well, we wouldn't be surprised if he cinches another top-selling rap record in 2025 in addition to "Tweaker." Fans and meme lovers alike can't wait for what he does next, and the snippets indicate that it will follow exactly the kind of style and approach that made this surprising hip-hop dominator so resonant. We'll see how else Gelo goes up this year...

