LiAngelo Ball Scores Impressive Billboard Debut For "Tweaker" Following Lucrative Record Deal

Ball's legend continues to grow.

No matter where you stand on LiAngelo Ball right now, you have to give him his props. After having a rough go of it in professional basketball, he's seemingly reinvented himself and it's thanks to one single. "Tweaker" has become something of an overnight sensation as it has everyone quoting its catchy chorus all over the internet. It may be a bit of a meme record to some, but it's 2000s charm has a lot of folks feeling nostalgic and clamoring to hear more. Speaking of which, LiAngelo has teased another record that's rumored to be called "Can You Please."

However, it's yet to release. But given the string of success he's been on; it's got to drop sooner than later. That includes the streaming numbers for "Tweaker" rapidly increasing well into the tens of millions and a new record deal. Earlier this week, LiAngelo Ball agreed to a contract with UMG and Def Jam Recordings worth up to $13 million. He's been guaranteed well over half of that with $8 million to be exact. He's also receiving full control of his catalog as well as his label which is Born To Ball Music Group.

LiAngelo Ball Continues To Rack Up Accolades With "Tweaker"

But the good news doesn't stop for LiAngelo there. With the latest edition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart comes the moment of truth for "Tweaker." After selling 94,000 copies in its first week, G3 GELO or Gelo, has slotted in at the number 29 spot. For his first-ever record that's quite the impressive feat.

This meteoric rise is definitely one of the biggest surprises of 2025 so far and it very well could be for the remainder of the year. Going forward though it's going to be interesting to see if he can keep this up. He's definitely got a formula down for his musical style with his two tracks (to our knowledge) sharing that Southern and bling era aesthetic. But if LiAngelo can switch it up here and there, he's definitely going to have something unique cooking.

