Lil Wayne's Son Neal Claims Lil Baby's "WHAM" Album Is "Terrible"

Lil Baby really built up the hype for WHAM. He claimed, via multiple outlets, that it was his best album yet. Which is saying a lot, since My Turn (2022) is the highest streamed rap album of the 21st century on Billboard. Fans have gone out and bought the album in droves, allowing it to debut at number one. It has not, however, drawn the best reception from critics. Many believe Lil Baby did the same thing he always does, only less inspired, on WHAM. One of these critics is Lil Wayne's son, Neal Carter.

Carter, who raps under the name Lil Novi, was reading through comments on Instagram Live. Somebody in the comments claimed Carter and Lil Baby should link for a collaboration, but Carter was not having it. He claimed that Baby dropped an absolute dud of an album, and is not interested in working with him in the future. "You and Lil Baby should do a music video," Neal Carter read in disbelief. "You gotta be out of your godd*mn mind. That n**ga dropped a terrible album." Carter didn't stop there. Lil Wayne's youngest son asserted that he is "not making music" with Lil Baby. Ever.

Lil Wayne's Son Doesn't Want To Work With Lil Baby

Neal Carter did provide some context. He walked back his harsh words about Lil Baby in general, but he maintained that WHAM was not it. "Lil Baby not even butt," he explained. "It's just, the album is terrible." Lil Wayne's son is the latest to share this sentiment. Kai Cenat was disappointed by the album when he reacted to it on stream. He gave it a 6/10, which made it all the way back to Lil Baby. The rapper claimed that Cenat simply didn't get the music because he was too young.