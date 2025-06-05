Lil Wayne has shared a new commercial in promotion of his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, just hours before its set to release. The teaser shows Wayne at different stages in his career posing for the cover artwork of each album in the series. Music from each era plays in the background as well before fans are treated to a snippet from Tha Carter VI before it ends.

As the video circulates on social media, fans are demanding more information about the project. "Where the track list at," one user asks on X (formerly Twitter). Another adds: "What the hell is that last song? That’s on the album? [fire emoji] sounds good."

Wayne has kept details about the project to a minimum. While speaking with Rolling Stone’s Andre Gee back in April, he hinted at having some major collaborations in store. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he said. He noted that Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, and many more will be making appearances on the album.

Lil Wayne is dropping Tha Carter VI on June 6th. In celebration of its release, he's headlining a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show marks the first time he's led a concert at the iconic venue.

Following that show, Wayne will be traveling across North America in celebration of all of his Carter albums. In doing so, he'll be bringing along Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys as openers. The first show after Friday's concert will be in Bristow, VA on July 30 while the final show will be in West Palm Beach, FL on October 2.