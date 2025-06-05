Lil Wayne Reunites With Drake & Nicki Minaj On "Tha Carter VI"

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 01: (L-R) Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj perform in concert during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014 at MetLife Stadium on June 1, 2014 in East Rutherford City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" will be dropping at midnight and it's set to feature several high-profile collaborations.

Drake and Nicki Minaj will both make appearances on Lil Wayne's new album, Tha Carter VI, which drops tonight at midnight. While a full tracklist is still not available, a new report from Sports Illustrated confirms several of the most high-profile collaborations on the project. The full list of features also includes MGK, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, Andrea Bocelli, Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, Bono, and Kanye West, as well as Wayne's own son, Kameron.

The update comes after Wayne shared a new commercial promoting the project on Thursday morning. The trailer shows Wayne at different ages posing for the cover artwork of each album in the Carter series. Several of the most popular songs from throughout the eras play in the background before Wayne treats fans to a snippet of unreleased music.

Despite revealing who will appear, Wayne has yet to release the official tracklist. Back in April, he told Rolling Stone’s Andre Gee that his collaborators especially stand out on the new release. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he said at the time.

Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Release Date

In celebration of Tha Carter VI dropping on June 6th, Wayne will be headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City later in the night. It's the first time he's ever headlined a concert at the iconic venue. The show precedes an entire tour Wayne has scheduled in celebration of all of his Carter albums. It'll kick off in Bristow, VA, on July 30 and see Wayne perform across North America before hitting West Palm Beach, FL, on October 2. For the concerts, he'll be bringing along Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys as openers. 

Tha Carter VI will be Wayne’s first solo album since 2020’s Funeral and his first installment in the Carter series since 2018's Tha Carter V. The series has resulted in several of Wayne's biggest songs including “Lollipop," “She Will,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “A Milli,” and more.

