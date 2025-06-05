Lil Wayne Reunites With Drake & Nicki Minaj On "Tha Carter VI"

Drake and Nicki Minaj will both make appearances on Lil Wayne's new album, Tha Carter VI, which drops tonight at midnight. While a full tracklist is still not available, a new report from Sports Illustrated confirms several of the most high-profile collaborations on the project. The full list of features also includes MGK, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, Andrea Bocelli, Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, Bono, and Kanye West, as well as Wayne's own son, Kameron.

The update comes after Wayne shared a new commercial promoting the project on Thursday morning. The trailer shows Wayne at different ages posing for the cover artwork of each album in the Carter series. Several of the most popular songs from throughout the eras play in the background before Wayne treats fans to a snippet of unreleased music.

Despite revealing who will appear, Wayne has yet to release the official tracklist. Back in April, he told Rolling Stone’s Andre Gee that his collaborators especially stand out on the new release. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he said at the time.

In celebration of Tha Carter VI dropping on June 6th, Wayne will be headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City later in the night. It's the first time he's ever headlined a concert at the iconic venue. The show precedes an entire tour Wayne has scheduled in celebration of all of his Carter albums. It'll kick off in Bristow, VA, on July 30 and see Wayne perform across North America before hitting West Palm Beach, FL, on October 2. For the concerts, he'll be bringing along Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys as openers.