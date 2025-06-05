Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

By the time the clock strikes midnight tonight, we will have received the sixth installment in Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter series–inarguably one of the most important album series in the history of hip-hop–and hours later, tickets for his upcoming tour will also be available. 21 years since he dropped the first Tha Carter, Lil Wayne has only cemented his significance as an artist further and in recent times, his feature run have given the younger generation a bit of insight into why their elders revere Weezy as much as they do. The album was announced back in 2022 during an appearance at OVO Fest, yet there has been a lot of confusion about when it would arrive.
In 2023, Lil Wayne spurred even more anticipation when he launched the Welcome To Tha Carter tour–an intimate series of shows where he played smaller venues and revisited his expansive catalog, even without a new album. Fortunately, June 6th, 2025, will deliver the album in its entirety (hopefully) and if the leaked tracklist is any indication, it will certainly meet the needs of all Weezy fans, and perhaps exceed them too. Drake and Nicki Minaj will reportedly appear on the project, along with some new faces he hasn’t connected with in the past, like Bono and Andre Bocelli.
However, on the same day the album drops, tickets for Lil Wayne's upcoming Tha Carter VI tour will be available. The coast-to-coast affair will become a living tribute to the 21 years since the first of Tha Carter series dropped, and undoubtedly highlight the decades of impact that he’s carried on his shoulders. Fortunately, it will also be a Young Money affair with Tyga serving as the opening act. For those interested in catching Wayne live this summer, here are the full details on dates, tickets, and more.
A Tour Built On Legacy: Tha Carter Series Comes Alive
For nearly two decades, The Carter series has served as the creative spine of Lil Wayne’s evolution—from the firestarter of Tha Carter in 2004, to the commercial masterpiece of Tha Carter III, and long-awaited Tha Carter V. Each installment captured a different moment in hip-hop, shaping the culture while reflecting Wayne’s growth as an artist, mogul, and icon.
The Tha Carter VI Tour is set to bring that legacy to life in real time. With the album dropping on June 6th, the rapper will undoubtedly unlock a new set of bangers to perform on the road, along with classic cuts that we anticipate from him, including “A Milli” and “6 Foot 7 Foot,” among others. If Tha Carter VI truly is a return to form for Wayne, then we could imagine that his upcoming shows will be just as fiery.
Lil Wayne Tour Dates
The upcoming tour, backed by Rolling Loud Presents (the touring arm of Rolling Loud) will kick off on June 6th, 2025, with a concert at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the album’s release. However, the actual tour will begin on July 30th in Bristol, VA, before touching down in various other cities, including Toronto, Minneapolis, Detroit, Seattle, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will end in West Palm Beach, FL on October 2nd. Considering that he’ll also be hitting a ton of smaller cities along with major markets, Wayne will certainly being doing as much as he can to touch the fans that have carried him through his three-decade career.
Where To Find Tickets For Lil Wayne’s Concert?
Tickets for Lil Wayne’s concert at Madison Square Garden on June 6th are currently available here. For the rest of the tour dates, tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on June 6th, 2025 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tyga Joins the Ride: A Young Money Reunion on the Road
Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of Tyga as an opening act—a nod to the Young Money era that shaped the 2010s. Hopefully, this means we’ll see Tyga join Lil Wayne during his set regularly to perform some of their classic collaborations. Along with Tyga, the tour will also include NoCap performing on select dates along with up-and-comer Belly Gang Kushington, who has been making some serious waves as of late. Who knows, maybe this tour plants the seed for a Weezy x Belly Gang Kushington collaboration in the future.
Tour Dates: Where To Catch Tha Carter VI Live
New York – June 6 – Madison Square Garden
Bristow – July 30 – Jiffy Lube Live
Virginia Beach – August 1 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Atlantic City – August 2 – Boardwalk Hall
Holmdel – August 3 – PNC Bank Arts Center
Hartford – August 5 – Xfinity Theatre
Mansfield – August 6 – Xfinity Center
Syracuse – August 8 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Darien Center, NY – August 9 – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Toronto – August 11 – Budweiser Stage
Cuyahoga Falls – August 14 – Blossom Music Center
Cincinnati – August 16 – Riverbend Music Center
Noblesville – August 17 – Ruoff Music Center
Minneapolis – August 20 – Target Center
Milwaukee – August 22 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Detroit – August 23 – Little Caesars Arena
Tinley Park – August 24 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Kansas City – August 26 – T-Mobile Center
Phoenix – August 29 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Ridgefield – September 1 – Cascades Amphitheater
Seattle – September 3 – Climate Pledge Arena
Mountain View – September 5 – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sacramento – September 6 – Golden 1 Center
Chula Vista – September 10 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Los Angeles – September 12 – Crypto.com Arena
Albuquerque – September 14 – Isleta Amphitheater
Del Valle – September 16 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Dallas – September 17 – Dos Equis Pavilion
The Woodlands – September 18 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oklahoma City – September 22 – Paycom Center
Huntsville – September 24 – The Orion Amphitheater
Charlotte – September 25 – PNC Music Pavilion
Atlanta – September 29 – State Farm Arena
Orlando – October 1 – Kia Center
West Palm Beach – October 2 – iThink Financial Amphitheatre