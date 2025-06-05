Lil Wayne & Bono’s Unreleased “Tha Carter VI” Track Featured In NBA Finals Commercial

Lil Wayne is gearing up to drop his eagerly anticipated new album "Tha Carter VI," which is slated for release tomorrow.

Lil Wayne fans have been patiently waiting for Tha Carter VI for some time. Now, the release is just around the corner. Today, the hitmaker dropped a trailer for the eagerly anticipated project, which is scheduled to drop tomorrow (June 6). It ends with a short snippet of the album, but it's not the only preview supporters have heard.

An unreleased track from Tha Carter VI was also used in an ad for game one of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder today. The song is titled "The Days" and features U2 legend Bono.

“I pledge allegiance to what I believe in/ Live to fight another day,” Lil Wayne raps, per Billboard. “I ain’t getting younger, but I’m getting better/ No time to waste that’s another man’s treasure/ They say every dog has hit day.”

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI

“Basketball’s been in my blood since day one," the rapper explained in a statement. "So to team up with ESPN less than 24 hours before the drop of Tha Carter VI for the NBA Finals is an incredible honor.”

“My music and the NBA are vibin’ on the same frequency," he added. "Because it’s perfect timing for fans to hear Tha Carter VI on the game’s grandest stage."

“Lil Wayne brings the energy, edge and emotion that define the NBA Finals,” vice president of sports marketing at ESPN Curtis Friends claimed in a statement. “Integrating his music into our NBA Playoffs coverage has been a strategic brand flex — amplifying our storytelling and connecting with fans as we showcase today’s rising stars on the league’s biggest stage.”

New music isn't all Lil Wayne fans have to look forward to these days, however. Earlier this week, he also announced a North American tour, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow. He'll hit cities like Toronto, Detroit, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Austin, and many more. It'll conclude in October with a performance in West Palm Beach, Florida.

