Lil Wayne is keeping the past alive, but he's also ushering in a new era at the same time. That is true for his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI. He's talked about the album recently with Rolling Stone and how there's going to be some left field collaborations included.
"If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, 'Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?'" Some of those confirmed guests are Miley Cyrus, U2’s Bono and opera singer Andrea Bocelli.
But this same method is being applied to the Young Money label as well. In a new episode of Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio per HipHopDX, he revealed the fresh faces he's bringing onto the label. There are also some familiar names still on the roster such as Euro, Cory Gunz, and Lil Twist.
However, Weezy is leaning into giving this "new generation" of Jay Jones, Allan Cubas, Domiio, Poppy, and Lucifena a chance to shine. During the 40-minute episode, Lil Wayne discussed music, the city of NOLA, and more.
This is a pretty calculated move overall, especially with how close we are to Tha Carter VI. Remember, he announced the sixth entry amid the Super Bowl Halftime Show controversy. It's been almost seven years since Tha Carter V.
When Is Lil Wayne Dropping Tha Carter VI?
Wayne is going to be dropping on June 6 though and that date is set in stone. He revealed that in late April with the album cover that pays homage to Tha Carter III and Carter IV. Hard copies and merch were also availble for pre-sale that same day.
In the time leading up to this highly awaited album, Lil Wayne did drop off an EP of sorts called Tha Fox Before Tha VI. He did so back in September 2023 with features from Jon Batiste, Euro, Foushee, and more. Maybe Euro and the rest of the Young Money crew will have some appearances on what is shaping up to be a sprawling album.