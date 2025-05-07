Lil Wayne Unveils The "New Generation" Of Young Money Artists Ahead Of "Tha Carter VI"

BY Zachary Horvath 6.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne: LIVE IN CONCERT - Birmingham, AL
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 03: Lil Wayne performs onstage at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on May 03, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Since completely taking over Young Money back in 2018, Lil Wayne has steadily been making changes, and this is maybe his biggest revision.

Lil Wayne is keeping the past alive, but he's also ushering in a new era at the same time. That is true for his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI. He's talked about the album recently with Rolling Stone and how there's going to be some left field collaborations included.

"If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, 'Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?'" Some of those confirmed guests are Miley Cyrus, U2’s Bono and opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

But this same method is being applied to the Young Money label as well. In a new episode of Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio per HipHopDX, he revealed the fresh faces he's bringing onto the label. There are also some familiar names still on the roster such as Euro, Cory Gunz, and Lil Twist.

However, Weezy is leaning into giving this "new generation" of Jay Jones, Allan Cubas, Domiio, Poppy, and Lucifena a chance to shine. During the 40-minute episode, Lil Wayne discussed music, the city of NOLA, and more.

This is a pretty calculated move overall, especially with how close we are to Tha Carter VI. Remember, he announced the sixth entry amid the Super Bowl Halftime Show controversy. It's been almost seven years since Tha Carter V.

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of February 2025

When Is Lil Wayne Dropping Tha Carter VI?

Wayne is going to be dropping on June 6 though and that date is set in stone. He revealed that in late April with the album cover that pays homage to Tha Carter III and Carter IV. Hard copies and merch were also availble for pre-sale that same day.

In the time leading up to this highly awaited album, Lil Wayne did drop off an EP of sorts called Tha Fox Before Tha VI. He did so back in September 2023 with features from Jon Batiste, Euro, Foushee, and more. Maybe Euro and the rest of the Young Money crew will have some appearances on what is shaping up to be a sprawling album.

Read More: Trillian: Busta Rhymes' Son Talks Legacy, NLE Choppa & More

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Revolve Festival 2025 - Inside Music Lil Wayne Drops The Cover Artwork For Long Awaited "Tha Carter VI" 26.3K
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music Lil Wayne To Headline Historic Madison Square Garden Concert To Debut “Tha Carter VI” 3.1K
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Music Lil Wayne Unveils "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" Tracklist 11.1K
lil wayne Music Lil Wayne's "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" Mixtape Review 4.3K