The son of rapper Peter Gunz, from the duo Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz, Cory was born and raised in the Bronx. When he was 14 years old he was signed to Casablanca Recordings and Def Jam Recordings by Tommy Mottola and has been circulating the mixtape scene since 2005. In 2011, he was featured on Lil Wayne’s single “6 Foot 7 Foot”. That year he also starred in MTV’s “Son of a Gun”, which was a reality show based around his journey to being signed to Young Money. In 2013, Cory released his mixtape, Datz WTF I’m Talkn’ Bout, which was presented by After Platinum and YMCMB.