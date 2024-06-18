Cory Gunz Brings Along A Plethora Of Guests For Short Project "Loosie Pack 3"

Cory Gunz has always possessed great flow patterns and clever one liners throughout his long and steady career . The East Coast spitter might not be your go-to for hits and bangers. But overall, the veteran is the perfect artist for the headphones. You can just close your eyes and lock into his lyrics and digest what he is putting down. Across his new mixtape, Loosie Pack 3, Cory Gunz is doing just that and doing it effectively as well.

As you could probably guess, this is a part of an ongoing series that The Bronx songwriter has. This now trilogy got its start just last year. The first of which dropped back in September and brought on the talents of Black Saun, Pax, Styles P, Whispers, and more. Then, just two months later, Cory Gunz would bring out Loosie Pack 2. The second seven-track offering had the likes of Nino Man, Snyp Life, Fuego Base, Whispers again, and RMK. As for Loosie Pack 3, Gunz includes probably the highest number of diverse guests. Here, you get Jim Jones, Jaewon, Mulaarie, Dashii, Large Amount, Chris Rivers, Whispers (yet again), and RMK. Since this is a mixtape and a set of Loosies, like the tape says, Cory is giving you a simple formula of solid rapping.