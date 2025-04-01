Kanye West Breaks Silence On Twitter With Disturbing NSFW "WW3" Video

President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)
Kanye West is bringing his headline-grabbing antics back to Twitter after his controversial interview with DJ Akademiks.

Kanye West has broken his several-day silence on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing an explicit video with the caption, "WW3." The video features a montage of sexual imagery before cutting to footage from what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan rally. It concludes with a burning cross. The video is sound-tracked by his new song, "WW3."

Fans expressed their confusion and mixed feelings about the video in the replies to Kanye West's post. "What’s wrong with, the song is fire but wtf man, you used to be that shy kid that used to produce beats in a pink polo with a LV backpack, you used to do chimpunk samples with some great features, you used to be an inspiring and generational artist, you were THE best, you were unmatchd," one user wrote. Another wrote: "Can somebody please even remotely explain what is going on?"

Kanye West DJ Akademiks Interview

The new video from Kanye West comes after he did an extremely controversial interview with DJ Akademiks, over the weekend. While speaking with the live streamer, he rocked a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood while discussing Kim Kardardashian, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake, among other topics. Of his co-parenting relationship, he noted that he never wanted to have kids with Kardashian. “That was my fault,” West admitted. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.” He also argued that Drake is "a million times better" and "a million times more important" than Kendrick Lamar.

You can check out the NSFW video Kanye West posted on X at the "Via" link below. After sharing it, West wrote that he loves Playboi Carti amid their ongoing feud. The two began beefing online after Carti left West off of his new album, Music. Ye claimed that the rapper reached out to Kim Kardashian about collaborating with North West on a song against his wishes.

