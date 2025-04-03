Adin Ross Suggests Kanye West Needs Medical Treatment

BY Cole Blake
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been making countless headlines for controversial antics in recent weeks, including during his own interview with DJ Akademiks.

Adin Ross theorized that Kanye West needs medical treatement while speaking with DJ Akademiks for a new interview. The comments come as West has been making headlines for countless controversial antics on social media in recent weeks. The rapper also sat down with Akademiks for an interview of his own, last weekend, in which he wore a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood.

"Ye gotta get some help, bro. I love Ye. As someone who loves Ye, he's gotta get some help," Adin Ross said. After DJ Akademiks countered, Ross explained: "I just think he's not in his space. Like look, he has a song named, 'Violent Crimes,' he has an album called, 'Jesus is King,' he spoke about a lot of truth and honestly, 'Donda' was amazing as well. I'll even say 'Vultures 1' is great. But, he's contradicting a lot of the things he spoke about and rapped about and I think he's hurting himself. Obviously, I care about Ye. I think he's a great musician. He's one of the best. But to have him accessible and doing what he's doing-- it just sucks to see is all."

Kanye West's Antics

As for Kanye West's aformentioned interview with DJ Akademiks, he discussed a number of controversial topics, including Kim Kardardashian, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more. At one point, he even admitted that he never wanted to have children with Kardashian. “That was my fault,” West said. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.” He also went on a rant about the late Virgil Abloh.

Most recently, Kanye West shared a tracklist for a new album titled, WW3. Many of the songs have expectedly absurd and crude names such as "Cosby," "Virgil Let Me Down," and more. Akademiks has reported that the project will be dropping today, but as of 5:00 PM, EST, it has not released.

