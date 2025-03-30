Kanye West Wears Black KKK Outfit During Wild DJ Akademiks Interview

During his interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye West discussed Diddy, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud, Playboi Carti, and more.

DJ Akademiks has officially unleashed his interview with Kanye West, which he's been teasing for weeks now. Adin Ross first announced that the conversation took place earlier this month, providing social media users with a few hints at what was to come. For one, he claimed that Ye wore an "all black costume" for the interview. This was proven to be true, as during the interview, he wore a black KKK-inspired robe and hood with a swastika necklace.

When he first linked up with Ak he was wearing a Sean Jean t-shirt, but he changed before they got into the interview. Obviously, this was a bizarre choice, but it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. In recent weeks, Ye has shared several tweets about the KKK, Nazis, Adolf Hitler, and more. This prompted a great deal of backlash from fellow social media users and peers, but he didn't back down. The same can be said for his conversation with DJ Akademiks. During it, he discussed Diddy, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud, Playboi Carti, and more.

Kanye West DJ Akademiks Intervew

News that the interview would be released came as a surprise today, as just last week, Akademiks didn't seem convinced it would ever see the light of day. During a stream, he told his supporters that the interview was edited and ready to be posted, but that he had yet to receive Ye's approval. He explained that he wasn't in the business of putting out interviews without permission, noting how he'd be willing to scrap the interview entirely if he needed to. "I do think he wants to put it out," he added at the time, suggesting that the people around Ye might have been behind the delay.

Before that, Akademiks shared a clip of himself speaking to Ye on the phone about the interview. "What do you feel about that s**t?" the Chicago rapper asked him. "Man, that s**t was raw," he responded. "Bro, that s**t was raw and just, like, unfiltered. That s**t was dope, man. Like, I'm literally telling the people I'm with. I'm like, that was a f***ing surreal experience."

