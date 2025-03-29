Kanye West Will Hit South Korea For First "Bully" Album Live Experience

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 607 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West released a short film, starring Saint West, inspired by his new album that shows Ye's child wrestling with a group of wrestlers.

Kanye West has announced a listening party for Bully, his latest studio album, set for May 31 at Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea. This marks his return to the country following his Vultures 2 event in Goyang last August, which drew thousands of fans. The announcement quickly went viral, sparking debate online. Some fans expressed excitement, eager to experience another signature Kanye West spectacle.

Kanye West has announced a listening party for Bully, his latest studio album, set for May 31 at Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea. This marks his return to the country following his Vultures 2 event in Goyang last August, which drew thousands of fans. The announcement quickly went viral, sparking debate online. Some fans expressed excitement, eager to experience another signature Kanye West spectacle.

Others dismissed the event entirely, voicing their disinterest. One user on X, @DrazzyWorld, posted, "I speak for everyone when I say we don't want to listen to Kanye again… bring us more of KDOT." Another wrote, "WE will NOT be attending," while someone else added, "We moved on from Ye already." Yet, despite the backlash, plenty of fans remained enthusiastic. "Kanye's concert will be lit," one user posted, while another predicted, "This is gonna sell out in five minutes." 

Kanye West Bully


Meanwhile, controversy continues to follow West. Apple Music recently removed tracks from Bully after he posted inflammatory remarks on X. On March 26, West addressed the situation directly, writing, “APPLE MUSIC REMOVED BULLY V1, BUT THAT WON’T STOP ME. MY MUSIC IS BIGGER THAN THEIR PLATFORMS. I’M SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, AND NO ONE CAN SILENCE THAT. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF MY FIGHT.” Shortly after, he claimed his work was being distorted, insisting that Bully was created with “hard work and soul.” He emphasized a desire to “heal through truth,” rather than cause harm. Notably, the Apple Music version of Bully reportedly excluded Melrose, a track featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Playboi Carti, though no official explanation has been given.

Beyond streaming platforms, West has taken an unconventional route to release his music. On March 19, he dropped Bully in the form of a short film, presenting three different versions—Latest, Post Hype, and Post Post Hype. He shared links to access each variation, further bypassing traditional distribution channels. As anticipation builds for his South Korea event, West remains at the center of controversy, navigating the intersection of music, technology, and public perception. Whether Bully will thrive despite industry pushback remains to be seen, but if history is any indication, Kanye West is unlikely to back down.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
