Kanye West Will Hit South Korea For First "Bully" Album Live Experience

Kanye West has announced a listening party for Bully, his latest studio album, set for May 31 at Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea. This marks his return to the country following his Vultures 2 event in Goyang last August, which drew thousands of fans. The announcement quickly went viral, sparking debate online. Some fans expressed excitement, eager to experience another signature Kanye West spectacle.

Others dismissed the event entirely, voicing their disinterest. One user on X, @DrazzyWorld, posted, "I speak for everyone when I say we don't want to listen to Kanye again… bring us more of KDOT." Another wrote, "WE will NOT be attending," while someone else added, "We moved on from Ye already." Yet, despite the backlash, plenty of fans remained enthusiastic. "Kanye's concert will be lit," one user posted, while another predicted, "This is gonna sell out in five minutes."

▫️Incheon Munhak Stadium (Capacity: ~50,000) pic.twitter.com/nrjQEc3V1i — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 29, 2025



Meanwhile, controversy continues to follow West. Apple Music recently removed tracks from Bully after he posted inflammatory remarks on X. On March 26, West addressed the situation directly, writing, “APPLE MUSIC REMOVED BULLY V1, BUT THAT WON’T STOP ME. MY MUSIC IS BIGGER THAN THEIR PLATFORMS. I’M SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, AND NO ONE CAN SILENCE THAT. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF MY FIGHT.” Shortly after, he claimed his work was being distorted, insisting that Bully was created with “hard work and soul.” He emphasized a desire to “heal through truth,” rather than cause harm. Notably, the Apple Music version of Bully reportedly excluded Melrose, a track featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Playboi Carti, though no official explanation has been given.