DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He Hasn't Dropped Kanye West Interview

Adin Ross claimed that Kanye West recorded an interview with DJ Akademiks earlier this month, but so far, the public has yet to see it. The internet personality shared the news during a stream, providing a few hints at what viewers can expect. According to him, the Chicago rapper wore an "all black costume" for the conversation. He also told his audience to "put two and two together."

A few days later, DJ Akademiks shared a clip of himself talking to Ye on the phone after the interview. "What do you feel about that s**t?" he asked Ak. "Man, that s**t was raw," he responded. "Bro, that s**t was raw and just, like, unfiltered. That s**t was dope, man. Like, I'm literally telling the people I'm with. I'm like, that was a f***ing surreal experience." Now, Akademiks has delivered an update on the interview, revealing that it may not ever see the light of day.

Kanye West & DJ Akademiks Interview

During a recent stream, he explained that the interview has been edited and is ready to be posted. Ye hasn't given him the green light yet, however, and Ak says he doesn't plan on putting it out without permission. "I do think he wants to put it out," he added, suggesting that the people around Ye may be the reason the interview hasn't been released.