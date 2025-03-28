Kim Kardashian Praises North West's FKA twigs Video Appearance After Kanye West Rants

Kim Kardashian North West FKA Twigs Video Kanye West
May 12, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance during game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West already dragged Playboi Carti through the mud for wanting to collab with North West. Will Kim Kardashian and FKA twigs get a rant?

North West has a lot of potential to be a musical superstar in her own right, but sadly, her career is currently dependent on how her parents feel. Kim Kardashian is on the supportive side, recently taking to Instagram to praise her daughter's recent appearance in the new music video for her FKA twigs collab "Childlike Things" off of the U.K. artist's excellent new album, EUSEXUA. "Proud of my baby," the socialite and entrepreneur captioned her IG post, with twigs herself adding more North praise in her own Instagram post: "lil angel thank you for your brilliance." The music video came out on Thursday (March 27) and already caused a bit of commotion online.

However, that buzz owes most of its spread to fans' antsy anticipations of what in the world Kanye West might have to say about this. If you recall, Ye recently dragged Kim Kardashian and her family through the mud, accusing them of sex trafficking and of keeping him from seeing his children with her. With all of his other bigotries and controversial statements in mind, this is a dangerous plea for attention that goes beyond just performative provocations.

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

Of course, you may also remember that Kanye West sought to stop North West from collaborating with Playboi Carti, one of many former friends that he declared war against as of late. Allegedly, Carti reached out to Kim Kardashian to get some vocals from North, which of course angered the Yeezy mogul. However, the Chicago artist's complaints did not take aim at this FKA twigs collab, and we're not saying they should or should've. Still, fans can only guess as to what he might have to say about it.

At the end of the day, though, the only person that really matters in all of this is North West. Also, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West support her career no matter what, even if that support might pit them against the other parental party. Even with these difficult contexts around North's artistry, it seems like she is in a very exciting place of creativity that hopefully develops in a self-driven way.

