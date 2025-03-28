Kim Kardashian Praises North West's FKA twigs Video Appearance After Kanye West Rants

North West has a lot of potential to be a musical superstar in her own right, but sadly, her career is currently dependent on how her parents feel. Kim Kardashian is on the supportive side, recently taking to Instagram to praise her daughter's recent appearance in the new music video for her FKA twigs collab "Childlike Things" off of the U.K. artist's excellent new album, EUSEXUA. "Proud of my baby," the socialite and entrepreneur captioned her IG post, with twigs herself adding more North praise in her own Instagram post: "lil angel thank you for your brilliance." The music video came out on Thursday (March 27) and already caused a bit of commotion online.

However, that buzz owes most of its spread to fans' antsy anticipations of what in the world Kanye West might have to say about this. If you recall, Ye recently dragged Kim Kardashian and her family through the mud, accusing them of sex trafficking and of keeping him from seeing his children with her. With all of his other bigotries and controversial statements in mind, this is a dangerous plea for attention that goes beyond just performative provocations.

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

Of course, you may also remember that Kanye West sought to stop North West from collaborating with Playboi Carti, one of many former friends that he declared war against as of late. Allegedly, Carti reached out to Kim Kardashian to get some vocals from North, which of course angered the Yeezy mogul. However, the Chicago artist's complaints did not take aim at this FKA twigs collab, and we're not saying they should or should've. Still, fans can only guess as to what he might have to say about it.